Bob Dylan & His Band Announce Colorado Concert

Bob Dylan & His Band just announced new tour dates, including a long-awaited Colorado concert next month.

The one predictable part of any Dylan performance is that he generally has little to say. Otherwise, expect songs off of his latest album, Triplicate, and a collection of classic tunes from the United States, as well as whatever originals he decides to resurrect — often on the spot.

The tour starts in Valley Center, California, and ends in Boston.

Dylan will play the 1STBANK Center, in Broomfield, at 7:30 p.m. on October 21, along with R&B legend Mavis Staples.

Tickets, $54.50 to $129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, September 15, and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 866-461-6556.

