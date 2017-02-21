Bon Iver Announces a 1STBANK Center Concert in April

Bon Iver announced a new tour that includes a Colorado stop. D.L. Anderson

Grammy-winning electro-indie-folk innovator Justin Vernon and his band Bon Iver will headline the 1STBANK Center in April.

This news comes in the wake of him cancelling a European tour for "personal reasons." His latest tour includes nine shows this spring, including a performance at Coachella.

Below is Bon Iver's video for the song, "Holocene."

The concert will takes place Tuesday, April 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24, at 10 p.m. and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or 303-893-8497.

