Bon Iver Announces a 1STBANK Center Concert in April
|
Bon Iver announced a new tour that includes a Colorado stop.
D.L. Anderson
Grammy-winning electro-indie-folk innovator Justin Vernon and his band Bon Iver will headline the 1STBANK Center in April.
This news comes in the wake of him cancelling a European tour for "personal reasons." His latest tour includes nine shows this spring, including a performance at Coachella.
Below is Bon Iver's video for the song, "Holocene."
The concert will takes place Tuesday, April 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24, at 10 p.m. and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or 303-893-8497.
Related Location
11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020
