Bon Iver Announces a 1STBANK Center Concert in April

Guns of Guns N' Roses Is Back With L.A. Guns and Firing on All Cylinders


Bon Iver Announces a 1STBANK Center Concert in April

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 1:52 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Bon Iver announced a new tour that includes a Colorado stop.
Bon Iver announced a new tour that includes a Colorado stop.
D.L. Anderson
Grammy-winning electro-indie-folk innovator Justin Vernon and his band Bon Iver will headline the 1STBANK Center in April.

This news comes in the wake of him cancelling a European tour for "personal reasons." His latest tour includes nine shows this spring, including a performance at Coachella.

Below is Bon Iver's video for the song, "Holocene."

The concert will takes place Tuesday, April 11, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 24, at 10 p.m. and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets or 303-893-8497.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
1STBANK Center
11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020

303-410-0700

www.1stbankcenter.com

