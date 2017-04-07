menu

Bon Jovi Axes Denver Show; Reschedules in New York That Weekend

Friday, April 7, 2017 at 4:05 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Norman Jean Roy
Jon Bon Jovi has been hyping the band's April 14 Pepsi Center concert for months. It was already rescheduled once, and now he's axed it altogether. Why? Well, he had to reschedule two Madison Square Garden concerts April 7 and 8 because of bronchitis, and he's now playing those April 13 and 15 — which makes it look pretty likely that on April 14, the band will be holed up in the Big Apple. Either way, he won't be here.

According to the Bon Jovi website, he blames the cancellation on "unforeseen circumstances."

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Bon Jovi concert scheduled for Friday, April 14th at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, has been cancelled.

Tickets purchased online or by phone will be refunded automatically. All other tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.

For more information on the cancelation, visit the Pepsi Center website and LiveNation.com


This must be especially bad news for Fort Collins Band the Patti Fiasco, which was selected as the Colorado-based opening act.

It was also bad news for fans.

Cindy wrote:

So bummed!! Now what am I supposed to do with my $200 room downtown that’s non-refundable???? Time off work and so on…Hope he’s well soon

Melissa wrote:

you reschedule then cancel all together WOW not happy and will not buy tix again

Our condolences to his Denver fans. Have fun, New York.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

