Bon Jovi Axes Denver Show; Reschedules in New York That Weekend

EXPAND Bon Jovi (from left): Phil X, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan and Hugh McDonald. Norman Jean Roy

Jon Bon Jovi has been hyping the band's April 14 Pepsi Center concert for months. It was already rescheduled once, and now he's axed it altogether. Why? Well, he had to reschedule two Madison Square Garden concerts April 7 and 8 because of bronchitis, and he's now playing those April 13 and 15 — which makes it look pretty likely that on April 14, the band will be holed up in the Big Apple. Either way, he won't be here.

According to the Bon Jovi website, he blames the cancellation on "unforeseen circumstances."

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Bon Jovi concert scheduled for Friday, April 14th at the Pepsi Center in Denver, CO, has been cancelled. Tickets purchased online or by phone will be refunded automatically. All other tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. For more information on the cancelation, visit the Pepsi Center website and LiveNation.com.



This must be especially bad news for Fort Collins Band the Patti Fiasco, which was selected as the Colorado-based opening act.

It was also bad news for fans.

Cindy wrote:



So bummed!! Now what am I supposed to do with my $200 room downtown that’s non-refundable???? Time off work and so on…Hope he’s well soon

Melissa wrote:



you reschedule then cancel all together WOW not happy and will not buy tix again

Our condolences to his Denver fans. Have fun, New York.