Bon Jovi Names Local Band to Open His Denver Show, and It's...From Fort Collins
|
The Patti Fiasco will open for Bon Jovi on April 14.
The Patti Fiasco Facebook page
A few weeks ago, we noted that Jon Bon Jovi was seeking a Denver act to open for his band's concert at Pepsi Center. Today, March 2, Live Nation announcedthat the group has been picked: The Patti Fiasco — from Fort Collins.
In a 2013 album review, Westword's Jon Solomon wrote of the group:
On the title track of the Patti Fiasco's Small Town Lights, which also serves as the album's opener, the Fort Collins-based quintet starts off fairly tame, with strumming acoustic guitars and a slide resonator guitar that sounds almost like a pedal steel. It's a bit twangy at first, but in no time, the rest of the band kicks in, and the tune gains considerable momentum. The rest of the cuts on this ten-track disc, the followup to the act's 2011 self-titled full-length, show that the Patti Fiasco is equally at home with rock, country and Americana, not to mention blending the three. Alysia Kraft, a righteous frontwoman throughout, delivers vocals as pure and clean as they are powerful.
Needless to say, the musicians are excited. In a statement, they wrote:
We’ve spent years between basements and bars, staring out van windows and relentlessly running down a rock-and-roll dream. This is an incredible honor for our band and a testament to our families, friends, and fans for their unrelenting support.
This will be the third time that Bon Jovi has selected a local band to open each of his shows on tour. We wish our neighbors to the north a hearty congratulations, and cannot wait to hear them rock the Pepsi Center.
Check out the song "Saved by Rock n' Roll," by the Patti Fiasco.
For more information about Bon Jovi's April 14 show at the Pepsi Center, go to bonjovi.com. For tickets, go to Live Nation.
