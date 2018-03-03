Reader: Bon Jovi Should Open for the Patti Fiasco

Last year, Jon Bon Jovi announced that the Fort Collins rockers in the Patti Fiasco would be opening for him; then he canceled his Denver concert, disappointing Fiasco fans in droves. This week, he announced that the Patti Fiasco is again slated to play with him, this time at his March 14, 2018, concert.

The announcement left some readers grumbling about Bon Jovi and celebrating the Patti Fiasco.

Brian M. takes a jab at Bon Jovi. :

