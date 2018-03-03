 


Alysia Kraft of Patti Fiasco performs at FoCoMX.
Alysia Kraft of Patti Fiasco performs at FoCoMX.
Elisa Bender

Reader: Bon Jovi Should Open for the Patti Fiasco

Westword Staff | March 3, 2018 | 5:30am
AA

Last year, Jon Bon Jovi announced that the Fort Collins rockers in the Patti Fiasco would be opening for him; then he canceled his Denver concert, disappointing Fiasco fans in droves. This week, he announced that the Patti Fiasco is again slated to play with him, this time at his March 14, 2018, concert.

The announcement left some readers grumbling about Bon Jovi and celebrating the Patti Fiasco.

Brian M. takes a jab at Bon Jovi. :

He should open for Patti Fiasco. They put on a better show.

Ronnie writes:

Bon Jovi, the 80's version of Nickelback. Lame. 

Brian S. adds:

Well at least I know not to show up early.

Read on for more of our coverage of Bon Jovi.

Bon Jovi headlines the Pepsi Center in March.
Bon Jovi headlines the Pepsi Center in March.
Timothy Norris via LA Weekly

"Bon Jovi's Coming to Denver. We Hope He Shows!"

Bon Jovi (from left): Phil X, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan and Hugh McDonald.
Bon Jovi (from left): Phil X, Tico Torres, Jon Bon Jovi, David Bryan and Hugh McDonald.
Norman Jean Roy

"Bon Jovi's Tico Torres Says There Is Life After Sambora"

The Patti Fiasco will open for Bon Jovi on April 14.
The Patti Fiasco will open for Bon Jovi on April 14.
The Patti Fiasco Facebook page

"Bon Jovi Names Local Band to Open His Denver Show, and It's...From Fort Collins"

Here's what we reported in the original story, "The Patti Fiasco Will Open for Bon Jovi (If He Doesn't Cancel Denver Again)"

Last year, Bon Jovi selected the Fort Collins-based Patti Fiasco to open his show at the Pepsi Center — but then he canceled his Denver stop, leaving the locals not knowing whether their dream had been dashed.

But maybe the second time's a charm. The Patti Fiasco will indeed open for Bon Jovi when his This House Is Not for Sale tour hits Denver in March.

“It was a shot through the heart to only make it halfway there, but if you keep the faith and have something to believe in, you might end up getting your blaze of glory," says Dee Tyler, a founding member of the Patti Fiasco in a statement.

The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Pepsi Center. For more information and tickets, visit Live Nation online.

