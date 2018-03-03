Reader: Bon Jovi Should Open for the Patti Fiasco

Last year, Jon Bon Jovi announced that the Fort Collins rockers in the Patti Fiasco would be opening for him; then he canceled his Denver concert, disappointing Fiasco fans in droves. This week, he announced that the Patti Fiasco is again slated to play with him, this time at his March 14, 2018, concert.
The announcement left some readers grumbling about Bon Jovi and celebrating the Patti Fiasco.
Brian M. takes a jab at Bon Jovi. :
He should open for Patti Fiasco. They put on a better show.
Ronnie writes:
Bon Jovi, the 80's version of Nickelback. Lame.
Brian S. adds:
Well at least I know not to show up early.
Last year, Bon Jovi selected the Fort Collins-based Patti Fiasco to open his show at the Pepsi Center — but then he canceled his Denver stop, leaving the locals not knowing whether their dream had been dashed.
But maybe the second time's a charm. The Patti Fiasco will indeed open for Bon Jovi when his This House Is Not for Sale tour hits Denver in March.
“It was a shot through the heart to only make it halfway there, but if you keep the faith and have something to believe in, you might end up getting your blaze of glory," says Dee Tyler, a founding member of the Patti Fiasco in a statement.
The concert takes place at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 14, at the Pepsi Center. For more information and tickets, visit Live Nation online.
