Bon Jovi, STS9 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Bon Jovi is set to release its new album, This House is Not for Sale, on November 4; the band will kick off a U.S. tour in support of the album in February, with a stop at the Pepsi Center on Tuesday, March 14. Tickets ($37.25-$157.25) go on sale to the public on Saturday, October 15, at 10 a.m., while American Express and fan-club ticket pre-sales start on Monday, October 10, at 10 a.m.

Following a sold-out two-night stand at Red Rocks last month, STS9 returns to the area for a three-night New Year's run (Thursday, December 29, through Saturday, December 31) at the Fillmore Auditorium. Tickets for December 29 and 30 ($39.50-$45) and December 31 ($79.50-$90) go on sale on Friday, October 7, at 10 a.m.

As we reported earlier this week, Snoop Dogg brings his Puff Puff Pass Tour to the Fillmore Auditorium on Sunday, December 4. Tickets ($59.75-$65) go on sale on Friday, October 7, at 10 a.m.

Finally, another, less-likely hip-hop artist is also slated to make an appearance in Denver: Nelly, performing at Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Thursday, October 27.

AGGIE THEATRE

Con Brio: Sun., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $5/$10.

Dirtwire: Feat. members of Beats Antique with Trad+ feat. Chris Pandolfi of the Infamous Stringdusters, Thu., Nov. 10, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

Fat Nick: With Lil Peep, Mikey the Magician, Smoke Purpp, Don Krez, Wed., Dec. 7, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

Nappy Roots: Fri., Jan. 6, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

THE BLACK SHEEP

Farewell, My Love: With Matt Skajem, Tue., Nov. 22, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

If I Fail: Fri., Nov. 4, 7 p.m., $6-$8.

The Word Alive: With Volumes, Islander, Invent, Animate, Wed., Nov. 16, 6 p.m., $18-$20.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Pandas & People: Sat., Jan. 14, 8 p.m., $13/$15.

Rebirth Brass Band: With FaceMan, Thu., Dec. 22, 9 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $19.99-$40.

Rooney: With Royal Teeth, SWIMM, Tue., Dec. 6, 8 p.m., $18.



BOULDER THEATER

John Scofield's "Country for Old Men": Featuring Vicente Archer, Larry Goldings and Bill Stewart, Mon., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $30/$40.

Tig Notaro: Sun., Dec. 11, 8 p.m., $35



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Nappy Roots: Thu., Jan. 5, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

Nelly: With Kyle Bent, Thu., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $42/$45.

The Orb: With Ben Silver, Fri., Oct. 28, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

Reed Mathis and Electric Beethoven: Featuring Jay Lane (Primus, Rat Dog), Todd Stoops (RAQ) and Clay Welch, Sat., Nov. 12, 8 p.m.; Sun., Nov. 13, 8 p.m., $20.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Snoop Dogg: With Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Warren G, DJ Quik, Tha Dogg Pound, Pomona City Movement and LBC Movement, Sun., Dec. 4, 7 p.m., $59.75/$65.

STS9: Thu., Dec. 29, 8:30 p.m.; Fri., Dec. 30, 8:30 p.m.; Sat., Dec. 31, 8:30 p.m., $39.50-$79.50



FOX THEATRE



Vibe Street: With Love & Light and Jade Cicada, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$25



GOTHIC THEATRE

BADBADNOTGOOD: Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $25-$30



LARIMER LOUNGE



Big Business: With Native Daughters and Muscle Beach, Thu., Oct. 20, 7 & 9 p.m., $15.

Haley Bonar: With Night Moves, Wed., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $12/$14.

Sad13: Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $10.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Nik Turner: Thu., Nov. 3, 9 p.m., $15.

RIVVRS: Wed., Nov. 2, 8 p.m., $10/$12.



MARQUIS THEATER

Electric Citizen: With Horisont, Mon., Nov. 7, 7 p.m., $13-$15

Fat Nick: With Lil Peep, Mikey the Magician, Smoke Purpp, Don Krez, Tue., Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

Katastro: With Mouse Powell, Thu., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., $12.

Planes Mistaken for Stars: Wed., Dec. 14, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

P.O.S.: Wed., March 15, 7 p.m., $16-$18.

Postcards: With Bruise, Wild Trees, Maddie's Changed, Thu., Nov. 10, 7 p.m., $10.

Tonight We Rise - Christmas Bash: With Manic, Dallas Garcia, This Broken Beat, Dear, Me, Rain in July, Fri., Dec. 23, 6 p.m., $5-$8.

Wake Me and Seasons After: With Anchors Affliction, Tearing Threads, Fri., Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m., $10-$12.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Farewell, My Love: With Matt Skajem, Mon., Nov. 21, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Pullman Standard: Thu., Oct. 13, 7 p.m., $10.



OGDEN THEATRE

RJD2: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$40.



ORIENTAL THEATER

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy: Wed., Nov. 30, 8 p.m., $36/$38.

The Neal Morse Band: Tue., Jan. 24, 8 p.m., $45.

Sage Francis: With Wheelchair Sports Camp, Fri., Dec. 30, 8 p.m., $20-$25.



PEPSI CENTER

Bon Jovi: Tue., March 14, 7:30 p.m., $37.25-$157.25.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Puddles Pity Party: Fri., Nov. 11, 8-11 p.m., $32.50.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Mindless Behavior: With 4EY The Future, Joe Moses, Anthony Lewis, KR, ZMNY, Tue., Nov. 29, 7 p.m., $20-$35.

Thanks for the Bass: With Phiso, Omega Mode, Crowell, Cubs, Sektah, Wed., Nov. 23, 8 p.m., $15-$25.

