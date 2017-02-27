Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Will Devastate Denver This Spring
|
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's Facebook page.
Cleveland's hip-hop sensation Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will perform at the Fillmore Auditorium in April.
The group, which has sold over 50 million records, has a storied history collaborating with both Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G, bridging the East Cost and West Coast divide that haunted '90s hip-hop.
Below is the group's music video for "Tha Crossroads."
The group plays at the Fillmore Auditorium on April 15 at 9 p.m. Early bird tickets cost $10, and once those run out, they jump up to $25-$35 and can be purchased starting March 3 at 10 a.m. at the Fillmore Auditorium box office, online at Ticket Master or by phone at 800-745-3000.
Related Event
-
Sat., Apr. 15, 9:00pmBone Thugs-n-Harmony
Fillmore Auditorium, Denver, CO
Related Location
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Bandwagon Magazine Battle of the Bands - Final Round
TicketsFri., Mar. 3, 7:00pm
-
DJ Ktone 10th Anniversary Bday Bash
TicketsSat., Mar. 4, 8:00pm
-
UNC Jazz Thang
TicketsMon., Mar. 6, 7:30pm
-
Chris Trapper
TicketsThu., Mar. 2, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!