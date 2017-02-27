Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Will Devastate Denver This Spring

menu

Monday, February 27, 2017 at 12:23 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's Facebook page.
A A

Cleveland's hip-hop sensation Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will perform at the Fillmore Auditorium in April.

The group, which has sold over 50 million records, has a storied history collaborating with both Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G, bridging the East Cost and West Coast divide that haunted '90s hip-hop.

Below is the group's music video for "Tha Crossroads."

The group plays at the Fillmore Auditorium on April 15 at 9 p.m. Early bird tickets cost $10, and once those run out, they jump up to $25-$35 and can be purchased starting March 3 at 10 a.m. at the Fillmore Auditorium box office, online at Ticket Master or by phone at 800-745-3000.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Fillmore Auditorium
1510 Clarkson St.
Denver, CO 80218

303-837-0360

www.fillmoreauditorium.org

