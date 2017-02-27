Bone Thugs-n-Harmony Will Devastate Denver This Spring

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony's Facebook page.

Cleveland's hip-hop sensation Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will perform at the Fillmore Auditorium in April.

The group, which has sold over 50 million records, has a storied history collaborating with both Tupac and the Notorious B.I.G, bridging the East Cost and West Coast divide that haunted '90s hip-hop.

Below is the group's music video for "Tha Crossroads."

The group plays at the Fillmore Auditorium on April 15 at 9 p.m. Early bird tickets cost $10, and once those run out, they jump up to $25-$35 and can be purchased starting March 3 at 10 a.m. at the Fillmore Auditorium box office, online at Ticket Master or by phone at 800-745-3000.

