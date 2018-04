Bonnie Raitt's Health Issues Force Her Off Tour With James Taylor

Bonnie Raitt's cancelling the first stint of her tour with James Taylor & His All-Star Band – including her Denver stop. Her doctor says she needs surgery. Why? She has not said.

“I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations," Raitt said in a statement. "I was so looking forward to our tour, but I’m very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I’m feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team. I fully expect to return for the second leg of the U.S. tour in June, followed by our European tour in July. Thank you all for your concern and understanding that the best gift you could give me is respecting my wish for privacy and giving me space to heal. Can’t wait to see you all back on the road again soon!”

The tour, which launches in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 8, is now being billed as "An Evening With James Taylor & His All-Star Band," and will include two sets with an intermission. Raitt will rejoin the tour on June 22. Ticket-holders can request a refund.