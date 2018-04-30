 


Bonnie Raitt will undergo surgery, forcing her off the first part of her tour with James Taylor.
Bonnie Raitt's Facebook page

Bonnie Raitt's Health Issues Force Her Off Tour With James Taylor

Kyle Harris | April 30, 2018 | 10:31am
AA

Bonnie Raitt's cancelling the first stint of her tour with James Taylor & His All-Star Band – including her Denver stop. Her doctor says she needs surgery. Why? She has not said.

“I’m deeply sorry to have to disappoint my fans, James and colleagues with these cancellations," Raitt said in a statement. "I was so looking forward to our tour, but I’m very grateful that the doctors feel this can be taken care of with surgery. I’m feeling strong and am in great hands with my wonderful team. I fully expect to return for the second leg of the U.S. tour in June, followed by our European tour in July. Thank you all for your concern and understanding that the best gift you could give me is respecting my wish for privacy and giving me space to heal. Can’t wait to see you all back on the road again soon!”

The tour, which launches in Jacksonville, Florida, on May 8, is now being billed as "An Evening With James Taylor & His All-Star Band," and will include two sets with an intermission. Raitt will rejoin the tour on June 22. Ticket-holders can request a refund.

James Taylor will play Denver on May 27 without Bonnie Raitt.
James Taylor's Facebook page

“This summer was to be Bonnie’s and my second summer touring together," said Taylor in a statement. "We wanted to do it again because it was such good fun the first time, we didn’t want it to end. We are so looking forward to having her rejoin the tour in mid-June."

James Taylor & His All-Star Band, May 27, Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, 303-220-7000.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

