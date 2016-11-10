Bonobo, Bring Me the Horizon and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

DMX headlines Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom in December. Eric Gruneisen

Bonobo, who's set to release his new album Migration in January, and Nick Murphy (formerly known as Chet Faker) will be at Red Rocks on Friday, May 12. General admission tickets ($39.95) go on sale on Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

Bring Me the Horizon will release the DVD/CD package Live at the Royal Albert Hall next month and the band headlines the 1STBANK Center on Wednesday, March 29 with Underoath and Beartooth opening. General admission tickets ($39.95) and GA bowl tickets ($32.50) go on sale on Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

DMX brings his A Very Special DMXmas Show to Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom on Friday, December 23; tickets ($33/$35) go on sale on Friday, November 11 at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Brother Ali: Thu., Dec. 15, 9 p.m., $18/$22.

DubSkin 10th Anniversary Party: With Project 432, Abstract Rude, Mikey Thunder and The BeatServer, Sat., Dec. 17, 9 p.m., free-$10.

The Revivalists: Wed., Feb. 1, 9 p.m., $22/$25.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Brother Ali: Wed., Dec. 14, 7 p.m., $15-$20

Colours: Tue., Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $10

Famous Last Words: With the Funeral Portrait, Versus Me, Fighting the Phoenix, Sat., Dec. 3, 6:30 p.m., $10-$12.

Rosedale: With Why They Fight, Sat., Dec. 17, 7 p.m., $7-$10.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Analog Son: Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $12-$25

Donavon Frankenreiter: With Grant-Lee Phillips, Thu., March 9, 8 p.m., $25.75/$30.

Ganja White Night: Wed., April 12, 8 p.m., $20-$25



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

The Circus Records Tour: Ft. Doctor P, Funtcase, Diskord and more, Thu., Dec. 8, 9 p.m., $45/$50.

CloZee & Psymbionic: Thu., Feb. 16, 9 p.m., $12/$15.

DMX: Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $33/$35.

JAZZ IS PHSH: With Talking Dreads, Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Waka Flocka Flame: With djWHOOkid, Tue., Jan. 10, 8 p.m., $23/$25.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Galactic: With Andy Frasco, Sat., Feb. 4, 8:30 p.m., $29.50/$35.

Steel Panther: Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $15/$25.



1STBANK CENTER

Bring Me the Horizon: With Underoath and Beartooth, Wed., March 29, 7 p.m., $32.50/$39.50.

Excision: With the Paradox, Cookie Monsta, Barely Alive, Dion Timmer, Fri., March 17, 6 p.m.; Sat., March 18, 6 p.m., $20.



FOX THEATRE



Gasoline Lollipops (CD release): With Foxfeather and Kid Reverie, Tue., Feb. 14, 8:30 p.m., $10-$20.

Terravita: Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $15/$18.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Japandroids: With Craig Finn & the Uptown Controllers, Tue., March 7, 9 p.m., $20.

Sabaton: Sun., May 14, 8 p.m., $25.



HI-DIVE

Hi-Dive's 4th & 13th Anniversary Party Night 1: With A. Tom Collins, the Kinky Fingers, Fri., Nov. 25, 9 p.m., $12.

Hi-Dive's 4th & 13th Anniversary Party Night 2: With Reverend Deadeye's Broken Spirits, the Shaloms, Dirty Few, Zebroids, Sat., Nov. 26, 9 p.m., $12.

Plastic Daggers (album release): With Colfax Speed Queen, Muscle Beach, Riprats, Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $10.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Brent Cowles: With the Velveteers, Kid Reverie, Sat., Dec. 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

The Jive Tribe: Sun., Nov. 27, 8 p.m., $8-$10.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Rubedo's Christmas Extravaganza: Fri., Dec. 23, 9 p.m., $10-$12.



MARQUIS THEATER

The Caveat (CD releaese): With the Arturo Complex, Widdlywah, Fri., Jan. 6, 7 p.m., $10.

Dayshell: With Spoken, 3 Pill Morning, Mon., Dec. 12, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

Famous Last Words: With The Funeral Portrait, Versus Me, Fri., Dec. 2, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Lemuria: Sat., Feb. 4, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

No 1 Left Standing: With Guerilla Radio, U.F.O (CO), Past of Ashes, DJ Riddle Fingaz, Sat., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Rockmare Before Christmas: With Space Law, Triangle Blue, Break The Joke, Tokyo Radio, In The Variant, Two Cloths and a Barrel, Wow! Signal, Future Griffins, Awaiting Tragedy, Sun., Dec. 4, 5 p.m., $10-$15.

Sham 69: With Creepshow, Gallows Bound, Fri., Feb. 10, 7 p.m., $16-$18.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Scotty ATL: With Jay Dot Rain, Kissy Lee, Ray Reed, Mr. Midas, Sat., Dec. 10, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

The Youngest: Fri., Dec. 9, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Zach Quinn (of Pears): Tue., Dec. 6, 7 p.m., $8-$10.



OGDEN THEATRE

The Revivalists: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $25.50.



PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular: Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $20.50/$25.50.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Bonobo and Nick Murphy (Chet Faker): Fri., May 12, 6 p.m., $39.95.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Hazel Miller Christmas Show: Thu., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Howie Day: Fri., Feb. 17, 8 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 18, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

It's a Crime Scene Christmas: Featuring Kerry Pastine and Jonny Barber, Fri., Dec. 23, 8 p.m., $12-$15.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

DNCE: Wed., Jan. 25, 7 p.m., $29.50-$35.

Dodge & Fuski: With Algo, Oolacile, Detrace, REM, Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m., $10-$30.

Itchy-O: Sat., Dec. 31, 8 p.m., $30-$60.

