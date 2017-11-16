 


The Pop-Up is moving into the former Boulder House location.EXPAND
The Pop-Up is moving into the former Boulder House location.
Google Street View

The Pop-Up, Boulder's Newest Nightclub, Opens Tonight

Westword Staff | November 16, 2017 | 7:15am
A few days after the two-year-old Boulder House dance venue closed on Halloween, a new owner took over the spot and updated it with more sophisticated decor. The space will reopen as The Pop-Up tonight, November 16.

The new nightclub will offer DJ sets three nights a week: On Thursdays it's house music, Fridays will rock throwback jams, and Saturdays are dedicated to pop.

The folks at Z2 Entertainment, which operates the Boulder Theater and Fox Theatre, will act as consultants and book the space, which will also be available for private rentals and parties.

Prior to being the Boulder House, the building at 1109 Walnut Street was the longtime home of the Foundry before becoming the Absinthe House in 2010.

At the 21+ Pop-Up, admission is free for those who arrive before 10 p.m. (doors open at 9); after 10 p.m., there will be a $5 cover charge.

