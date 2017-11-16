The Pop-Up, Boulder's Newest Nightclub, Opens Tonight

The Pop-Up is moving into the former Boulder House location.

A few days after the two-year-old Boulder House dance venue closed on Halloween, a new owner took over the spot and updated it with more sophisticated decor. The space will reopen as The Pop-Up tonight, November 16.

The new nightclub will offer DJ sets three nights a week: On Thursdays it's house music, Fridays will rock throwback jams, and Saturdays are dedicated to pop.