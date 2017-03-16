Brad Paisley, Paul Simon and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Brad Paisley comes to the Pepsi Center in July. Eric Gruneisen

Country star Brad Paisley will headline the Pepsi Center on Saturday, July 15, with Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell opening; tickets ($29.50-$74.50) go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

Paul Simon, who played at the Bellco Theater last year, will be at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, June 28; tickets ($49.50-$139.50) go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

I Love the '90s – The Party Continues Tour, with Blackstreet, Naughty by Nature, Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, C&C Music Factory and more, comes to Fiddler's Green on Saturday, July 1; tickets ($22.50-$99.50) go on sale Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

Muzzy Bearr and Skydyed: With the Orcastrator, Fri., May 12, 9 p.m., $18/$22.

The Underachievers: With Futuristic and Thin Air Crew, Thu., April 20, 9 p.m., $22/$25.



THE BLACK SHEEP

71Grind III: Fri., June 2, 8 p.m.; Sat., June 3, 8 p.m., $25/2-day pass $40.

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony: Thu., April 13, 7 p.m., $35-$40.

Distinguisher: Sun., April 9, 7 p.m., $8-$10.

Dreamers: Wed., April 5, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Royal Thunder: Thu., May 4, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Superjoint: With Battlecross, Childbite, Tue., May 9, 6 p.m., $10-$26.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Ab-Soul: Thu., May 18, 9 p.m., $25/$30.

Delta Rae: Sat., Aug. 5, 8 p.m., $19.99/$25.

LP: Tue., May 16, 8 p.m., $18.

Vamps: With Palaye Royale, Drake Complex, Wed., May 24, 8 p.m., $20.



BOULDER THEATER

Mark O'Connor: Featuring the O'Connor Band, Tue., June 27, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Reckless Kelly: Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $20/$25.

Sierra Hull: Sun., Aug. 27, 8 p.m., $20/$25.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Brother Ali: With Sa-Roc, Last Word, Sol Messiah, Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $20/$25.

Eric Lindell: Fri., May 19, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

Lil Bibby: With Young Nero, Sat., May 6, 7:30 p.m., $25-$100.

Method Man & Redman: With Afroman, Thu., April 20, 9 p.m., $42/$75.

The Underachievers: Fri., April 21, 9 p.m., $25/$30.



FIDDLER'S GREEN

Related Stories Paul Simon Tries Too Hard, and His Shows Are All the Better for It

Boston: Tue., June 6, 7:30 p.m., $27-$91.50.

I Love the '90s – The Party Continues Tour: Featuring Blackstreet and Naughty by Nature, with Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath, All 4 One, Color Me Badd, Coolio, C&C Music Factory featuring Freedom Williams, SNAP!, Sat., July 1, 7:30 p.m., $22.50-$99.50.



FOX THEATRE

Amoramora: With the Alcapoines, the Jive Tribe, Thu., May 11, 9 p.m., $10/$15.

Animals as Leaders: With Veil of Maya and Alluvial, Wed., May 3, 7:30 p.m., $26.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium: Wed., May 17, 9 p.m., $36.50.

Dreamers Delight and Frameworks: Fri., May 5, 9 p.m., $12/$15.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Lotus Gait: Sat., April 15, 8 p.m., $10/$13.



HI-DIVE

Brent Cowles (EP release): With Wildermiss, King Cardinal, Fri., April 28, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

The Obsessed: With Fatso Jetson, Karma to Burn, Cloud Catcher, Sun., April 23, 8 p.m., $20.

Thank You Scientist: Tue., April 25, 7 p.m., $15.

TRVE Brewing's Fifth Anniversary Bacchanal Night 1: With Eternal Champion, Spirit Adrift, In the Company of Serpents, 908, Rotstrotter, Fri., June 23, 8 p.m., $20.

TRVE Brewing's Fifth Anniversary Bacchanal Night 2: With Ash Borer, Vastum, Of Feather and Bone, Vermin Womb, Glacial Tomb, Sat., June 24, 8 p.m., $20.

Xasthur: With Johanna Warren, Sugar Skulls & Marigolds (acoustic), Tue., June 6, 8:30 p.m., $12-$15.



HODI’S HALF NOTE

Gemini Syndrome: Tue., May 9, 7 p.m., $12



LARIMER LOUNGE



Mona: With Flagship, Sat., April 22, 9 p.m., $15-$17

Na'an Stop: Thu., June 1, 9 p.m., $8-$12.

Weedeater: Wed., May 3, 8 p.m., $20.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Clouds & Mountains and Valley Maker: Thu., June 8, 8 p.m., $10-$12

Clownvis Presley: Mon., April 3, 8 p.m., $5-$10.

Fenech-Soler: Tue., May 16, 8 p.m., $15.

Flynt Flossy and Turquoise Jeep: Fri., May 19, 8 p.m., $15-$18.

The Omens: With Colfax Speed Queen, Holy Glories, Sat., May 13, 9 p.m., $10-$12.



MARQUIS THEATER

BJ Barham: Sat., May 27, 7 p.m., $5-$18.

Decrepit Birth: With the Zenith Passage, the Kennedy Veil, Mon., May 15, 7 p.m., $14-$16.

Destruction: With Warbringer, Jungle Rot, Hellbender, Fri., May 26, 7 p.m., $17-$20.

Helstar: With Legion of Death, Dimension, Carnivorous Greed, Mothraship, Sat., April 22, 7 p.m., $15-$18.

OverUnder: With the Backseaters, Stereoshifter, Thu., April 27, 7 p.m., $10.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Distinguisher: Mon., April 10, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Show Me the Body: With Dreamcrusher, Thu., April 13, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



ORIENTAL THEATER

Denver All-Star Tribute to Bruce Springsteen: Fri., June 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Itchy-O: "May The Sith Be With You!," Sat., May 6, 9 p.m., $20/$30.



PEPSI CENTER

Brad Paisley: With Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell, Sat., July 15, 7 p.m., $29.50-$75.50.

Ed Sheeran: Tue., Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m.

Vans Warped Tour 2017: Sun., June 25, 11 a.m.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE



Amos Lee with the Colorado Symphony: With Joseph, Sun., July 16, 7 p.m., $44.50-$6.50.

JJ Grey & Mofro: With the Magpie Salute, North Mississippi Allstars & Anders Osborne Present N.M.O, Fri., Sept. 22, 6:30 p.m., $39.95-$46.50.

Lyle Lovett & His Large Band: With the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band 50th Anniversary Tour featuring additional players Jimmy Ibbotson, Sam Bush and Jerry Douglas, Mon., July 24, 7 p.m., $39.50-$95.

Paul Simon: Wed., June 28, 8 p.m., $49.50-$139.50.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Blackbear: Sun., June 4, 7 p.m., $25-$28.

Hanson: Sat., Oct. 14, 7 p.m., $40-$45.

Mustache Bash: Feat. Kinetix and White Russian, Fri., April 21, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

Superjoint: With Battlecross, Childbite, Wed., May 10, 6 p.m., $10-$40.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

Acoustic Alchemy: Sun., June 11, 8 p.m., $30-$40.

