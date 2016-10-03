Brian Wilson and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
Brian Wilson
Brian Wilson celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of the Beach Boys' landmark album Pet Sounds on Tuesday at the Paramount Theatre, while Tears for Fears is at Red Rocks tonight and in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, and Maroon 5 headlines the Pepsi Center on Thursday. Also on Thursday is the Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees at the Boulder Theater, with Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and the Milk Carton Kids. See our full picks below.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 3
Tears for Fears
$39.95-$85, 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Machine Gun Kelly
$35-$40, 7 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Foy Vance
$20/$22, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater
Such Gold
$10-$12, 8 p.m. Marquis Theater
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4
Brian Wilson
$45-$145, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre
The Cult
$39.50/$45, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Andrew Jackson Jihad
$16-$18, 8 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Dinosaur Jr. (also October 5)
$25.75-$30.75, 6 p.m. Bluebird Theater
From Indian Lakes
$15-$17, 8 p.m. Marquis Theater
Allen Stone
$30-$35, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
Mr. Gnome
$12-$15, 9 p.m. hi-dive
Gaelynn Lea
$15-$20, 6 & 8 p.m. Walnut Room
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5
Lindsey Stirling
$39.75-$69.50, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Tears for Fears
$59.50-$99.50, 8 p.m. Pikes Peak Center
Pennywise
$25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Beartooth
$19.50-$23, 6 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Bear Grillz
$15/$18, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre
Busdriver
$15-$20, 9 p..m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
Maroon 5
$30.50-$126, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center
Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees
$60-$75, 8 p.m. Boulder Theater
Gaelic Storm
$19.99-$30, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Malai Llama
$12.50/$15, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre
Red Bull Sound Select
$3-$10, 8 p.m. Marquis Theater
A Tribe Called Red
$15, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge
Griffin House
$17-$22, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground
