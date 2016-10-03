menu

Brian Wilson and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Brian Wilson and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Monday, October 3, 2016 at 5:51 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Brian Wilson
Timothy Norris via LA Weekly
A A

Brian Wilson celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of the Beach Boys' landmark album Pet Sounds on Tuesday at the Paramount Theatre, while Tears for Fears is at Red Rocks tonight and in Colorado Springs on Wednesday, and Maroon 5 headlines the Pepsi Center on Thursday. Also on Thursday is the Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees at the Boulder Theater, with Emmylou Harris, Steve Earle, Patty Griffin, Buddy Miller and the Milk Carton Kids. See our full picks below.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 3

Tears for Fears
$39.95-$85, 7:30 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Machine Gun Kelly
$35-$40, 7 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Foy Vance
$20/$22, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater

Such Gold
$10-$12, 8 p.m. Marquis Theater

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 4

Brian Wilson
$45-$145, 8 p.m. Paramount Theatre

The Cult
$39.50/$45, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Andrew Jackson Jihad
$16-$18, 8 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Dinosaur Jr. (also October 5)
$25.75-$30.75, 6 p.m. Bluebird Theater

From Indian Lakes
$15-$17, 8 p.m. Marquis Theater

Allen Stone
$30-$35, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

Mr. Gnome
$12-$15, 9 p.m. hi-dive

Gaelynn Lea
$15-$20, 6 & 8 p.m. Walnut Room

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 5

Lindsey Stirling
$39.75-$69.50, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Tears for Fears
$59.50-$99.50, 8 p.m. Pikes Peak Center

Pennywise
$25, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Beartooth
$19.50-$23, 6 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Bear Grillz
$15/$18, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre

Busdriver
$15-$20, 9 p..m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

Maroon 5
$30.50-$126, 8 p.m., Pepsi Center

Lampedusa: Concerts for Refugees
$60-$75, 8 p.m. Boulder Theater

Gaelic Storm
$19.99-$30, 8 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Malai Llama
$12.50/$15, 9 p.m. Fox Theatre

Red Bull Sound Select
$3-$10, 8 p.m. Marquis Theater

A Tribe Called Red
$15, 9 p.m. Larimer Lounge

Griffin House
$17-$22, 8 p.m. Soiled Dove Underground

