Bronchitis Alert: Red Hot Chili Peppers Reschedule Pepsi Center Show

Sickness has been going around lately, and famous musicians, well, they're no exception. Anthony Kiedis, frontman for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has come down with bronchitis, and the group has been forced to reschedule its Thursday, March 2, Denver gig.

The new show will take place October 16, and purchased tickets will be usable.

In a statement, the band wrote:

"We are so sorry that we cannot come to Denver as planned. Anthony has been fighting off the bronchitis all week and still needs a few more days to recover. We are sorry for any inconvenience to our fans and look forward to seeing you on October 16th.”

In good news, the group's latest video is illness-themed, so you can watch that on repeat until October.

Here is "Sick Love."