Bronchitis Alert: Red Hot Chili Peppers Reschedules Pepsi Center Show

Ryan Adams, Pixies and Every New Denver Concert Announcement


Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 11:49 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Sickness has been going around lately, and famous musicians, well, they're no exception. Anthony Kiedis, the front man of the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has come down with bronchitis, and the group has been forced to reschedule its Thursday, March 2, Denver gig.

The new show will take place October 16, and purchased tickets will be usable.

In a statement, the band wrote:

"We are so sorry that we cannot come to Denver as planned. Anthony has been fighting off the bronchitis all week and still needs a few more days to recover. We are sorry for any inconvenience to our fans and look forward to seeing you on October 16th.”

In good news, the group's latest video is illness themed, so you can watch that on repeat until October.

Here is "Sick Love."

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

