Seriously, Bruno Mars? You're Cancelling on Denver Too?

Denver may be attracting more large shows, but with those come even larger disappointments: Think Bon Jovi, Kings of Leon, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Kanye West all scheduling and then either rescheduling or simply scrapping their concerts in recent months.
Bruno Mars is the latest disappointment. The pop sensation, who made a nest at the top of the Billboard Charts for most of the past year, has been advised by his doctor not to perform his Monday, October 30 concert, at Pepsi Center. Unlike Bon Jovi, Mars does plan to announce another Denver date soon.
Mars, we wish you a speedy recovery and hope to see you soon, but please don't make a habit of rescheduling on us.
Readers, stay tuned for the new date.
