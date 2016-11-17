Bruno Mars, New Kids on the Block and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Bruno Mars Brandon Marshall

Bruno Mars, who's set to release his new album on Friday, brings his 24K Magic World tour to the Pepsi Center on Monday, October 30; tickets ($49.50-$150) go on sale on Monday, November 21, at 10 a.m.

New Kids on the Block headline the Total Package tour at Pepsi Center on Saturday, June 10, with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul; tickets ($29.95-$199.95) go on sale on Saturday, November 19, at 10 a.m.

As we announced earlier this week, Sting will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, February 14, and Devendra Banhart is coming to the Boulder Theater on Friday, February 3.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES



AGGIE THEATRE

JAZZ is PHISH: Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $13/$15.

Sunsquabi: With Dynohunter, Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $15/$18.



THE BLACK SHEEP

Day Nyne: With Abstract Rude, CJServin, Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $8-$10.



BLUEBIRD THEATER

Cash'd Out (Johnny Cash tribute): Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.

Dada: Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $25/$30.

Head for the Hills: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $20/$23

The Hip Abduction: Sun., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $15/$20.

John Paul White: Thu., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $15.

Joseph: With the Marshall McLean Band, Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $20/$22.

Los Campesinos!: Mon., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $18.

Said the Sky: Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$14.

Save Ferris: With Vista Kicks, Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $20

Shook Twins: Sun., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$20.



BOULDER THEATER

Devendra Banhart: Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $25/$30

Foundations of Funk: Featuring George Porter Jr., Zigaboo Modeliste, John Medeski and Eddie Roberts, Thu., Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m., $28/$32.

Dopapod and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $18/$20.

Lake Street Dive: With Joey Dosik, Fri., March 10, 8:30 p.m., $33.50/$35.

Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: A very intimate acoustic evening, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $55-$75.

Troyboi: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $20/$25.



CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE

Coral Creek: Feat. Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth with Musketeer Gripweed, Thu., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $5-$15.

Re:Creation: Featuring DJ Qbert Chris Karns with Party People and Jubee, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $10-$20.



FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Related Stories Sting Coming to the Fillmore, Devendra Banhart Headline Boulder Theater

Juicy J: With Belly and Project Pat, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $19.75-$35.

Sting: With Joe Sumner and the Last Bandoleros, Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $90



FOX THEATRE



Dawes: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $27.50/$30

The Hip Abduction: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $12/$14.

KBCO Studio C Vol. 28 CD Release Concert: With the Record Company and the Marcus King Band, Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $18/$20.

MiM0SA and Vibe Street: With Love & Light and Jade Cicada, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$30.

Reverend Horton Heat: With Jello Biafra and Supersuckers, Sun., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $19.50/$22.50.

Sunsquabi: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $15/$18.

The Wailers: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $25/$27.

Zach Heckendorf: With Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $12.50/$15.



GOTHIC THEATRE

Allah-Las: With Babe Rainbow, Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $18-$22

Basta: Thu., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $80.



LARIMER LOUNGE



Ladyhawke: Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.

Plaid: With the Bee, Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $15/$18.



LOST LAKE LOUNGE

Colfax Speed Queen: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

Dead Horses: Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

Lydia Loveless: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

Noname: Wed., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$17.



MARQUIS THEATER

Huey Mack: Sat., Jan. 21, 7 p.m., $13-$15.

Lil Mouse: With JT Runnin Man & Akwa, Dro Esco, Lil Mall & French, Chicitychino, B2H & Bhrissy, Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

No 1 Left Standing: With Guerilla Radio, U.F.O (CO), Past of Ashes, DJ Riddle Fingaz, Sat., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Owleye: With Conquer Everest, Bedford Falls, Dorsia, Fri., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $10.

Potato Pirates: With Violent Affair, 99 Bottles, Zippers, Sat., Dec. 17, 7 p.m., $10-$12.



MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Hellgramites: With Falchemist, False Report, Fri., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $10.

Homesafe: With Life Lessons, Chase Huglin, Thu., Jan. 12, 7 p.m., $10-$12.

Rosedale: With Burnouts, Bipedal Approach, The Swifts, Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $10.

This Broken Beat: With Paradox, Never Let This Go, Bedford Falls, Saints of Never After, Thu., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $10.



OGDEN THEATRE

Dopapod and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $10-$22.

Lake Street Dive: Thu., March 9, 9 p.m., $33.50.

Pepper & Less Than Jake: Fri., Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., $36.50.

Savoy: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $28.50.



PEPSI CENTER

Bruno Mars: Mon., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $49.50-$150

New Kids on the Block: With Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul, Sat., June 10, 7:30 p.m.



PIKES PEAK CENTER

Barenaked Ladies: Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $35-$65.



RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Trey Anastasio Band: With Vulfpeck, Wed., May 31, 6 p.m., $45-$50.



SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

The Rad Trads: Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $20.



SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Architects: Sat., March 11, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

The Cadillac Three: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $18-$20.

Deck the Hall: Feat. Benzmixer B2B Definitive, Gangus, Swayd, Ryuk, Thu., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$25.

The Menzingers: With Jeff Rosenstock, Rozwell Kid, Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., $20-$22.

Senses Fail: With Counterparts, Movements, Like Pacific, Fri., March 31, 7 p.m., $16.50-$20.



SWALLOW HILL

Dakota Blonde: Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $23/$25

David Wilcox: Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $30/$32.

Dulcimer! A Concert: Feat. National Hammered and Mountain Dulcimer Champs, Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $16-$18.

Grubstake: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $19/$21.

