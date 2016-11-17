Bruno Mars, New Kids on the Block and Every New Denver Concert Announcement
Bruno Mars
Bruno Mars, who's set to release his new album on Friday, brings his 24K Magic World tour to the Pepsi Center on Monday, October 30; tickets ($49.50-$150) go on sale on Monday, November 21, at 10 a.m.
New Kids on the Block headline the Total Package tour at Pepsi Center on Saturday, June 10, with Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul; tickets ($29.95-$199.95) go on sale on Saturday, November 19, at 10 a.m.
As we announced earlier this week, Sting will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Tuesday, February 14, and Devendra Banhart is coming to the Boulder Theater on Friday, February 3.
NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES
JAZZ is PHISH: Fri., Jan. 20, 9 p.m., $13/$15.
Sunsquabi: With Dynohunter, Sat., Jan. 21, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
Day Nyne: With Abstract Rude, CJServin, Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $8-$10.
Cash'd Out (Johnny Cash tribute): Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Dada: Thu., Feb. 23, 8 p.m., $25/$30.
Head for the Hills: Fri., March 17, 9 p.m., $20/$23
The Hip Abduction: Sun., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $15/$20.
John Paul White: Thu., Jan. 19, 8 p.m., $15.
Joseph: With the Marshall McLean Band, Fri., March 10, 8 p.m., $20/$22.
Los Campesinos!: Mon., Feb. 27, 8 p.m., $18.
Said the Sky: Fri., Feb. 24, 9 p.m., $10-$14.
Save Ferris: With Vista Kicks, Tue., March 14, 8 p.m., $20
Shook Twins: Sun., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Devendra Banhart: Fri., Feb. 3, 8 p.m., $25/$30
Foundations of Funk: Featuring George Porter Jr., Zigaboo Modeliste, John Medeski and Eddie Roberts, Thu., Feb. 9, 8:30 p.m., $28/$32.
Dopapod and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $18/$20.
Lake Street Dive: With Joey Dosik, Fri., March 10, 8:30 p.m., $33.50/$35.
Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo: A very intimate acoustic evening, Tue., March 21, 8 p.m., $55-$75.
Troyboi: Sat., March 11, 9 p.m., $20/$25.
CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & OTHER SIDE
Coral Creek: Feat. Tim Carbone of Railroad Earth with Musketeer Gripweed, Thu., Dec. 15, 8 p.m., $5-$15.
Re:Creation: Featuring DJ Qbert Chris Karns with Party People and Jubee, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Juicy J: With Belly and Project Pat, Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $19.75-$35.
Sting: With Joe Sumner and the Last Bandoleros, Tue., Feb. 14, 8 p.m., $90
Dawes: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m., $27.50/$30
The Hip Abduction: Fri., Feb. 17, 9 p.m., $12/$14.
KBCO Studio C Vol. 28 CD Release Concert: With the Record Company and the Marcus King Band, Fri., Dec. 2, 8 p.m., $18/$20.
MiM0SA and Vibe Street: With Love & Light and Jade Cicada, Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $20-$30.
Reverend Horton Heat: With Jello Biafra and Supersuckers, Sun., Feb. 19, 9 p.m., $19.50/$22.50.
Sunsquabi: Sat., Feb. 4, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
The Wailers: Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $25/$27.
Zach Heckendorf: With Joe Hertler & the Rainbow Seekers, Fri., Jan. 13, 9 p.m., $12.50/$15.
Allah-Las: With Babe Rainbow, Fri., April 7, 9 p.m., $18-$22
Basta: Thu., Jan. 12, 8 p.m., $80.
Ladyhawke: Mon., March 20, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Plaid: With the Bee, Sat., Jan. 28, 9 p.m., $15/$18.
Colfax Speed Queen: Sat., Dec. 31, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Dead Horses: Fri., Feb. 24, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Lydia Loveless: Fri., Feb. 10, 9 p.m.; Sat., Feb. 11, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
Noname: Wed., Feb. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Huey Mack: Sat., Jan. 21, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Lil Mouse: With JT Runnin Man & Akwa, Dro Esco, Lil Mall & French, Chicitychino, B2H & Bhrissy, Thu., Dec. 29, 8 p.m., $20-$25.
No 1 Left Standing: With Guerilla Radio, U.F.O (CO), Past of Ashes, DJ Riddle Fingaz, Sat., Dec. 3, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Owleye: With Conquer Everest, Bedford Falls, Dorsia, Fri., Dec. 30, 7 p.m., $10.
Potato Pirates: With Violent Affair, 99 Bottles, Zippers, Sat., Dec. 17, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
MOON ROOM AT THE SUMMIT MUSIC HALL
Hellgramites: With Falchemist, False Report, Fri., Jan. 13, 7 p.m., $10.
Homesafe: With Life Lessons, Chase Huglin, Thu., Jan. 12, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Rosedale: With Burnouts, Bipedal Approach, The Swifts, Fri., Dec. 16, 7 p.m., $10.
This Broken Beat: With Paradox, Never Let This Go, Bedford Falls, Saints of Never After, Thu., Dec. 1, 7 p.m., $10.
Dopapod and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong: Fri., Jan. 27, 9 p.m., $10-$22.
Lake Street Dive: Thu., March 9, 9 p.m., $33.50.
Pepper & Less Than Jake: Fri., Feb. 3, 7:30 p.m., $36.50.
Savoy: Sat., Feb. 18, 9 p.m., $28.50.
Bruno Mars: Mon., Oct. 30, 8 p.m., $49.50-$150
New Kids on the Block: With Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul, Sat., June 10, 7:30 p.m.
Barenaked Ladies: Sat., May 13, 8 p.m., $35-$65.
Trey Anastasio Band: With Vulfpeck, Wed., May 31, 6 p.m., $45-$50.
The Rad Trads: Fri., Dec. 9, 8 p.m., $20.
Architects: Sat., March 11, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
The Cadillac Three: Fri., March 3, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
Deck the Hall: Feat. Benzmixer B2B Definitive, Gangus, Swayd, Ryuk, Thu., Dec. 22, 8 p.m., $15-$25.
The Menzingers: With Jeff Rosenstock, Rozwell Kid, Fri., March 17, 7 p.m., $20-$22.
Senses Fail: With Counterparts, Movements, Like Pacific, Fri., March 31, 7 p.m., $16.50-$20.
Dakota Blonde: Sat., Feb. 11, 8 p.m., $23/$25
David Wilcox: Fri., Feb. 10, 8 p.m.; Sun., Feb. 12, 8 p.m., $30/$32.
Dulcimer! A Concert: Feat. National Hammered and Mountain Dulcimer Champs, Sat., Jan. 7, 8 p.m., $16-$18.
Grubstake: Sat., Feb. 4, 8 p.m., $19/$21.







