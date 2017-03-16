Unleash Your Devil With Bryce Fox This St. Patrick's Day

EXPAND Bryce Fox plays Keggs & Eggs, Friday, March 17. Goodboyshady

Rock singer Bryce Fox knows about the devil in us all, and what better way for him to let his horns out than to perform on St. Patrick’s Day, at 93.3's Keggs & Eggs festival? Raised in Bloomington, Indiana, Fox grew up listening to a variety of musical styles, which he has drawn on in his own songs.

We caught up with him ahead of his Denver concert to chat about his music.

Westword: Have you ever performed at a unique event such as Keggs & Eggs before?

Bryce Fox: [Laughs.] I have never performed at seven in the morning before. From what I’ve heard about the show, it sounds like it is going to be a party-like atmosphere; reminds me of performing at colleges. I am lucky enough to have quite a few Denver-based fans that have really responded positively to “Horns." I am excited to be able to revisit the Mile High. It is so beautiful there; it’s one of my favorite places. I am excited to throw down with fans and the other performing artists.

What are your hopes or expectations for the show?

I want to be able to share my music with people who may have not heard me before. I want to be able to make a connection to the audience and hopefully gain some new fans. I am always looking to have a good time, too, and from what I’ve heard about the show, it seems like it's one big party, which is pretty awesome.

How do you feel about performing with big names like Bishop Briggs and American Authors?

I am extremely excited to be sharing the stage with the other artists. I find Bishop Briggs's songs to be really inspiring, so I am happy that I get to share the performance with her. American Authors bring such an energy and connection to the audience that I am excited to be playing with them, as well.

What are your career goals?

I would like to be able to live a life off of music — my music. I want to be able to tour around the world and hopefully become a big artist. Hopefully someday I can give back to my home town. When I was growing up, money for the arts was cut, so I would love to be able to go back and provide some art programs. I want to encourage people to go after their dreams.

What was the journey you took to get where you are today?

I started playing in high school. I was part of a production program that did mostly hip-hop. I started singing in college with bands and did a bit of deejaying. I got into some writing for TV and film, and then decided to start singing and playing on my own. I guess you could say I have done a bit of everything. I try to take all those different elements I have picked up over the years and use them in my music to make a unique sound.

Where do you hope to be in a year? In five years?

I am working on the making of a new album and then on the road for a tour. I will be releasing more content really soon. In five years? That seems so far away! I want to be able to gain some more fans, American and world-wide. I dream to one day win a Grammy or obtain a platinum album. In the meantime, I really want to improve my production skills and perfect my craft.

What do you hope people get out of your music?

I want my music to feel relatable to those trying to find themselves. All of my songs come from bits of stories in my life and in others' lives, so I hope that people can find comfort in knowing that they are not alone. I hope my music provides almost a sense of emotional support to listeners.

On that note, is your popular song “Horns” based on someone specific?

Yes and no. When I moved to L.A., I was so fixated on all these beautiful women and their sexual appeal. I was tempted by all these lustful relationships based on desire and passion. I began working on this song with a group of guy friends, and we really felt like we had a shared experience where we felt powerless because we were so captured and enamored by these desirable women. We really tried to put that feeling into “Horns”.

What inspires your music?

Everything. I can be inspired by a good meal, girls, friends, weather; every song is different. Sometimes I will be walking around outside on a beautiful day, and inspiration just strikes me out of nowhere. It's almost a gift from God that falls into my head that I could not be more thankful for.

Bryce Fox plays Keggs & Eggs Friday, March 17, at the Blake Street Tavern. He'll be followed by Bishop Briggs and American Authors. The show will begin at 7 a.m. and is free to anyone over age 21. Go to the 93.3 website for more information about the event.

