Camila Cabello Brings "Havana" to Denver

Camila Cabello, whose banger "Havana" has dominated pop radio in recent months, announced she would be bringing her Never Be the Same tour to Denver in April.

This comes in the wake of the January 2018 release of her debut solo album, Camila, that shocked critics with its introspective songs. The new record, which deals with everything from addiction to co-dependence, is a welcome deviation from her work with the manufactured pop group Fifth Harmony.

Never Be the Same will be her first solo tour.