Punches and Public Urination at the Chance the Rapper Red Rocks Concert

Punches and Public Urination at the Chance the Rapper Red Rocks Concert

Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 9:48 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
A man who allegedly assaulted fellow concertgoers is treated for inebriation at the May 2, 2017, Chance the Rapper concert at Red Rocks.
A man who allegedly assaulted fellow concertgoers is treated for inebriation at the May 2, 2017, Chance the Rapper concert at Red Rocks.
Brandon Marshall
The scene inside the Chance the Rapper concert at Red Rocks on Tuesday, May 2, was typical. Fans danced and sang along. Chance was energetic. But just outside, as the concert was getting started around 7:30 p.m., a man who was turned away at the gates went on a rampage, punching anyone he came across.

"I have never seen someone assault so many people in such a short period of time," says our photographer Brandon Marshall, who captured the incident. "The kid just started running and punching anyone in his way."

Marshall shot photographs of security personnel chasing the man down and of the man being treated in an ambulance; he was not arrested.

Jordan Bishop, a spokesman for Denver Arts & Venues which operates the venue, told Westword, "Sounds like an individual allegedly struck a couple of other concertgoers near the Trading Post, but those individuals didn’t want to press charges. The person in question was treated by medical staff for intoxication."

This sort of assault is "not all that common," at a Red Rocks concert, says Bishop. "However, it can occur. When it does, we have trained security and medical staff in place to mitigate the situation. Patron safety is extremely important to us."

The Denver Police Department made zero arrests at the concert but did issue nine citations, most for public urination, says a spokesperson for the department.

A representative of the West Metro Fire Department says, "We had six transports last night to area hospitals. All of them were non-emergent," meaning none of the cases were critical. She could not speak to the particulars of the assault incident but says that number of transports isn't unusual for a Red Rocks show.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

Red Rocks Amphitheatre
18300 W. Alameda Parkway
Morrison, CO 80465

720-865-2494

www.redrocksonline.com

