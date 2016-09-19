Chance the Rapper Returns to Denver and the Other Best Concerts This Week
|
Chance the Rapper is at the Fillmore on Tuesday.
Lindsey Bartlett
The Counting Crows and Rob Thomas co-headline Red Rocks tonight while Chance the Rapper, Echo & the Bunnymen, Pat Metheny and Donny McCaslin, the saxophonist who played on David Bowie's Blackstar, will be in town on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Florida Georgia Line, Tegan & Sara, the Legendary Pink Dots and Wheelchair Sports Camp's album release. See our full picks below.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
Counting Crows and Rob Thomas
$40.50-$75.50, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Switchfoot and Relient K
$29.95-$43.50, 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre
Sizzla
$22/$25, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
Chance the Rapper
$39.50, 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium
Echo & the Bunnymen
$30-$40, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Molotov
$37-$50, 7 p.m. Oriental Theater
The Skatalites
$15, 8 p.m. Fox Theatre
The Mowgli's
$17/$19, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater
The Legendary Pink Dots
$25-$28, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
Donny McCaslin Group (also September 21)
$22, 6 & 8 p.m. Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Tegan & Sara
$36, 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre
Pat Metheny
$43-$60, 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium
Coheed and Cambria
$32.50-$10.7.50, 7 p.m. Boulder Theater
The Heavy
$20-$25, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater
The Ataris
$14-$16, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
Florida Georgia Line
$25-$89.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
G-Eazy
$59.95-$60, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Trivium
$10-$25, 6:30 p.m. Summit Music Hall
Pat Metheny
$40-$60, 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts
Who's Bad
$20/$25, 8 p.m. Boulder Theater
Oh Wonder
$15, 7 p.m. Gothic Theatre
Tinsley Ellis
$12-$14, 7 p.m. Oriental Theater
Wheelchair Sports Camp
$8-$20, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Ben Wendel Group
$25, 6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. Dazzle
The Gift of Gab
$15-$20, 8 p.m. Globe Hall
Phil Wiggins & George Kilby Jr. Trio
$20-$35, 9 p.m. Baur's Listening Lounge
