Chance the Rapper Returns to Denver and the Other Best Concerts This Week

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 5:21 a.m.
By Westword Music
Chance the Rapper is at the Fillmore on Tuesday.
Chance the Rapper is at the Fillmore on Tuesday.
Lindsey Bartlett
The Counting Crows and Rob Thomas co-headline Red Rocks tonight while Chance the Rapper, Echo & the Bunnymen, Pat Metheny and Donny McCaslin, the saxophonist who played on David Bowie's Blackstar, will be in town on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Florida Georgia Line, Tegan & Sara, the Legendary Pink Dots and Wheelchair Sports Camp's album release. See our full picks below.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Counting Crows and Rob Thomas
$40.50-$75.50, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Switchfoot and Relient K
$29.95-$43.50, 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre

Sizzla
$22/$25, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Chance the Rapper
$39.50, 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium

Echo & the Bunnymen
$30-$40, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Molotov
$37-$50, 7 p.m. Oriental Theater

The Skatalites
$15, 8 p.m. Fox Theatre

The Mowgli's
$17/$19, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater

The Legendary Pink Dots
$25-$28, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

Donny McCaslin Group (also September 21)
$22, 6 & 8 p.m. Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Tegan & Sara
$36, 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Pat Metheny
$43-$60, 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium

Coheed and Cambria
$32.50-$10.7.50, 7 p.m. Boulder Theater

The Heavy
$20-$25, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater

The Ataris
$14-$16, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Florida Georgia Line
$25-$89.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

G-Eazy
$59.95-$60, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Trivium
$10-$25, 6:30 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Pat Metheny
$40-$60, 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Who's Bad
$20/$25, 8 p.m. Boulder Theater

Oh Wonder
$15, 7 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Tinsley Ellis
$12-$14, 7 p.m. Oriental Theater

Wheelchair Sports Camp
$8-$20, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Ben Wendel Group
$25, 6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. Dazzle

The Gift of Gab
$15-$20, 8 p.m. Globe Hall

Phil Wiggins & George Kilby Jr. Trio
$20-$35, 9 p.m. Baur's Listening Lounge

