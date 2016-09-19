Chance the Rapper Returns to Denver and the Other Best Concerts This Week

Chance the Rapper is at the Fillmore on Tuesday. Lindsey Bartlett

The Counting Crows and Rob Thomas co-headline Red Rocks tonight while Chance the Rapper, Echo & the Bunnymen, Pat Metheny and Donny McCaslin, the saxophonist who played on David Bowie's Blackstar, will be in town on Tuesday. This week's lineup also includes Florida Georgia Line, Tegan & Sara, the Legendary Pink Dots and Wheelchair Sports Camp's album release. See our full picks below.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Counting Crows and Rob Thomas

$40.50-$75.50, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Switchfoot and Relient K

$29.95-$43.50, 7 p.m. Paramount Theatre

Sizzla

$22/$25, 9 p.m. Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Chance the Rapper

$39.50, 7 p.m. Fillmore Auditorium

Echo & the Bunnymen

$30-$40, 8 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Molotov

$37-$50, 7 p.m. Oriental Theater

The Skatalites

$15, 8 p.m. Fox Theatre

The Mowgli's

$17/$19, 9 p.m. Bluebird Theater

The Legendary Pink Dots

$25-$28, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

Donny McCaslin Group (also September 21)

$22, 6 & 8 p.m. Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Tegan & Sara

$36, 7:30 p.m. Ogden Theatre

Pat Metheny

$43-$60, 7:30 p.m. Chautauqua Auditorium

Coheed and Cambria

$32.50-$10.7.50, 7 p.m. Boulder Theater

The Heavy

$20-$25, 8 p.m. Bluebird Theater

The Ataris

$14-$16, 7 p.m. Marquis Theater

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

Florida Georgia Line

$25-$89.50, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

G-Eazy

$59.95-$60, 7 p.m. Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Trivium

$10-$25, 6:30 p.m. Summit Music Hall

Pat Metheny

$40-$60, 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts

Who's Bad

$20/$25, 8 p.m. Boulder Theater

Oh Wonder

$15, 7 p.m. Gothic Theatre

Tinsley Ellis

$12-$14, 7 p.m. Oriental Theater

Wheelchair Sports Camp

$8-$20, 9 p.m. Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Ben Wendel Group

$25, 6:30 p.m. & 8:30 p.m. Dazzle

The Gift of Gab

$15-$20, 8 p.m. Globe Hall

Phil Wiggins & George Kilby Jr. Trio

$20-$35, 9 p.m. Baur's Listening Lounge

