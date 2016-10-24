menu

Charlie Puth Cancels Denver Date, Tour Due to Illness

Charlie Puth Cancels Denver Date, Tour Due to Illness

Monday, October 24, 2016 at 12 p.m.
By Westword Staff
Charlie Puth sings the hook on Wiz Khalifa's hit "See You Again."
Courtesy of artist's website
Be still, tween hearts across the Front Range. No, really, be still. Don't shave your eyebrow in solidarity, Puthers. Charlie Puth, the pop singer-songwriter behind the single "Marvin Gaye" and the hook of massive Wiz Khalifa hit "See You Again," has fallen ill and cancelled the rest of his current tour — including his scheduled show on Sunday, October 30, at Denver's Fillmore Auditorium.

The day after opening a charity concert in Los Angeles, the 24-year-old with the cute scarred eyebrow posted the announcement of the canceled tour on social media, stating, "I have been extremely sick pushing through these dates and haven't taken the time my body needs to recover." Earlier in the tour, Puth canceled a concert in Raleigh due to illness.

So far, no rescheduled dates have been announced. Refunds are available at point of purchase. 

