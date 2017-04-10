Chautauqua Adds Drive-By Truckers, Indigo Girls, More to Stellar Summer Concert Lineup
|
Drive-By Truckers performing at the Ogden in 2011.
Kate Levy
Chautauqua Auditorium just announced more performances added to its summer schedule, including the Punch Brothers, Drive-By Truckers, Sleepy Canyon Rangers, Lucinda Williams and more. The historic Boulder venue kicks off its 120th concert season on June 1 with Hot Rize; other standouts on the lineup (in its entirety below) include the Indigo Girls, the Gipsy Kings and Colin Hay.
"In addition to popular music concerts, the Chautauqua summer series features something for everyone, including the Colorado Music Festival orchestra, the 32nd annual silent film series with live musical accompaniment, dance performances with Murmuration, Ballets With a Twist and the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, the 70th annual Barbershop Harmony Festival, film festivals, hiking plays, family events and much more," Chautauqua organizers announced this morning. (Visit chautauqua.com for a complete list of upcoming events.)
Pre-sale for members for the newly added shows begins on Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at tickets.chautauqua.com. The general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21. Tickets for some shows are already available. The added shows:
June 1: Hot Rize
June 2: TAJMO: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band
June 11: Hudson: DeJohnette, Medeski, Scofield & Grenadier
June 12: Punch Brothers
June 16: Drive-By Truckers
June 17: Drive-By Truckers
July 24: Mary Chapin-Carpenter
July 31: Lucinda Williams
Aug 10: Colin Hay with Trace Bundy
Aug 15: St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Aug 16: St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Aug 25: The SteelDrivers
Aug 29: The Gipsy Kings
Sept 1: To be announced
Sept 3: Indigo Girls
Sept 21: Steep Canyon Rangers
Related Location
900 Baseline Rd.
Boulder, CO 80302
