Chautauqua Adds Drive-By Truckers, Indigo Girls, More to Stellar Summer Concert Lineup

Drive-By Truckers performing at the Ogden in 2011. Kate Levy

Chautauqua Auditorium just announced more performances added to its summer schedule, including the Punch Brothers, Drive-By Truckers, Sleepy Canyon Rangers, Lucinda Williams and more. The historic Boulder venue kicks off its 120th concert season on June 1 with Hot Rize; other standouts on the lineup (in its entirety below) include the Indigo Girls, the Gipsy Kings and Colin Hay.

"In addition to popular music concerts, the Chautauqua summer series features something for everyone, including the Colorado Music Festival orchestra, the 32nd annual silent film series with live musical accompaniment, dance performances with Murmuration, Ballets With a Twist and the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble, the 70th annual Barbershop Harmony Festival, film festivals, hiking plays, family events and much more," Chautauqua organizers announced this morning. (Visit chautauqua.com for a complete list of upcoming events.)

Pre-sale for members for the newly added shows begins on Monday, April 17, at 10 a.m. at tickets.chautauqua.com. The general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 21. Tickets for some shows are already available. The added shows:

June 1: Hot Rize

June 2: TAJMO: The Taj Mahal & Keb' Mo' Band

June 11: Hudson: DeJohnette, Medeski, Scofield & Grenadier

June 12: Punch Brothers

June 16: Drive-By Truckers

June 17: Drive-By Truckers

July 24: Mary Chapin-Carpenter

July 31: Lucinda Williams

Aug 10: Colin Hay with Trace Bundy

Aug 15: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Aug 16: St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Aug 25: The SteelDrivers

Aug 29: The Gipsy Kings

Sept 1: To be announced

Sept 3: Indigo Girls

Sept 21: Steep Canyon Rangers

