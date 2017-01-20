menu

Check Out Bad Licks' New Song That Protests Trump's Inauguration

Larimer Lounge Owner Scott Campbell's Latest Purchase: Globe Hall


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Check Out Bad Licks' New Song That Protests Trump's Inauguration

Friday, January 20, 2017 at 5:05 a.m.
By Andy Thomas
Bad Licks is releasing a new song to protest Donald Trump's inauguration.
Bad Licks is releasing a new song to protest Donald Trump's inauguration.
Bad Licks Facebook
A A

The Denver garage rock band, Bad Licks, has released a new song to commemorate — and protest — Donald Trump's inauguration.

Bad Licks is a Denver super-group started by Rhett Rogers (Blue Rider, Nathaniel Rateliff & Night Sweats). It features fellow Denver stalwarts: Alex Eschen (Blue Rider)  playing lead guitar; Aaron Collins (Rootbeer and Mermentau) on drums and backup vocals; Nicholas "Rootbeer" Richardson  (Rootbeer and Mermentau) on bass; and Mark Shusterman (Blue Rider, Nathaniel Rateliff & Night Sweats) on keys.

While Bad Licks is not an overtly political band, its sound is defiant. Rogers's lyrics for "Set Them on Fire" touch on some of the United States' recent woes.

Check Out Bad Licks' New Song That Protests Trump's InaugurationEXPAND
Courtesy: Rhett Rogers

Related Stories

"I wrote the lyrics for "Set Them on Fire," in 2015, when Confederate flags were coming down and amidst the Baltimore protests that were a response to Freddie Gray," Rogers says. Gray was the African American man who died in the custody of the Baltimore police; his death sparked mass protests nationwide.

Says Rogers about his song: "It's about turning anger into action and fighting against systemic injustice. A lot of issues have come to boil recently, but they've been part of America since its inception."

Many of the best protest songs have been written amid political upheaval, and it's good to see Bad Licks following suit, using today's inauguration as a battle cry and a challenge for fellow artists to do the same.

You can stream, "Set Them on Fire," below.

Andy Thomas
Andy Thomas is a music journalist who hopes other music journalists write nice things about the music he performs. He has been published in The Rocky Mountain News, Rock Sound, AMP and Westword. In 2014, he finished and self-published his debut novel, Hell is in New Jersey. As a musician he has shared the stage with William Elliott Whitmore, Joe Pug, Less Than Jake, Deer Tick and hundreds of others. He lives in Denver with his wife, their two cats and a massive pile of unfinished projects.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >