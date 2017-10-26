Chelsea Wolfe Is Haunted by Figures From Her Dreams

Chelsea Wolfe's music is subtle yet abrasive, equally haunting and beautiful. Sometimes it's heavy, other times it's soft. Known for her layered, detailed compositions and her melancholy tone, Wolfe draws influence from all corners of the music world, something she has done since she was a child, growing up the daughter of a country musician with a recording studio in his home.

"Being around musicians and guitars and gear inevitably had an effect on me as a young kid," she explains. "I was already writing poetry from a young age, and at some point asked my dad to teach me how to record and set the words to music, which became my earliest songs. I was always writing and recording from there, eventually learning to play guitar in my senior year of high school to accompany myself, but it still took me many years after that to find the courage to start playing shows and putting my music out there. Both of my parents introduced me to great music at a young age as well: Joni Mitchell, Bonnie Raitt, Fleetwood Mac, Black Sabbath and lots of old country."