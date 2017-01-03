Chicago and the Doobie Brothers Announce Red Rocks Concert in June
|
The Doobie Brothers.
Andrew Macpherson
The classic rock band Chicago, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016, will be joined by the Doobie Brothers at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on June 13.
Harmony-infused, roots-inspired rock-and-roll giants the Doobie Brothers have sold more than 45 million records in the band's storied career, with songs like “Black Water," “What a Fool Believes" and "Listen to the Music."
Brass still blasting, Chicago is celebrating fifty consecutive years of touring songs like "Make Me Smile" and "25 or 6 to 4."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on January 9 at Live Nation or AXS.
