Miles Chrisinger

Childish Gambino and Vince Staples Announce Denver Concert

Kyle Harris | April 30, 2018 | 10:42am
AA

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, announced more dates on his North American tour – including a Denver stop.

Supporting him will be rapper Vince Staples.

The Denver concert will take place October 9 at the Pepsi Center.

Tickets go on sale at noon, Friday, May 4, and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation and 303-893-8497.

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

