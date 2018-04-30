Childish Gambino and Vince Staples Announce Denver Concert

Donald Glover, aka Childish Gambino, announced more dates on his North American tour – including a Denver stop.
Supporting him will be rapper Vince Staples.
The Denver concert will take place October 9 at the Pepsi Center.
Tickets go on sale at noon, Friday, May 4, and can be purchased at Altitude Tickets, Live Nation and 303-893-8497.
