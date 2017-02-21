menu

Chris Brown Brings 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G to Denver

Chris Brown Brings 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G to Denver

Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at 4:49 p.m.
By Kyle Harris
Chris Brown will perform at the Pepsi Center, on May 8.
Chris Brown's "Party" music video.
Chris Brown will bring 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G on the road for a 33-city tour, including a stop at Denver's Pepsi Center in May. The entire concert will showcase Brown, as he performs with the other acts.

Below is Brown's latest video, "Party."

The concert will take place at the Pepsi Center on May 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets go on pre-sale, Wednesday, February 22, at 10 a.m. General sales begin Saturday, February 25, at 10 a.m. For more information about the concert and tickets, go to Live Nation.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.

