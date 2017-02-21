Chris Brown Brings 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G to Denver
|
Chris Brown will perform at the Pepsi Center, on May 8.
Chris Brown's "Party" music video.
Chris Brown will bring 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G on the road for a 33-city tour, including a stop at Denver's Pepsi Center in May. The entire concert will showcase Brown, as he performs with the other acts.
Below is Brown's latest video, "Party."
The concert will take place at the Pepsi Center on May 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets go on pre-sale, Wednesday, February 22, at 10 a.m. General sales begin Saturday, February 25, at 10 a.m. For more information about the concert and tickets, go to Live Nation.
Related Event
-
Mon., May. 8, 7:30pmTickets Chris Brown
Pepsi Center, Denver, CO
Related Location
1000 Chopper Circle
Denver, CO 80204
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
UNC Spring Concert Warm-Up
TicketsWed., Feb. 22, 9:00pm
-
Tridium
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 8:00pm
-
Chancey Williams & the Younger Brothers
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 8:00pm
-
Stewart Copeland & The Colorado Symphony
TicketsSat., Feb. 25, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!