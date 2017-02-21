Chris Brown Brings 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G to Denver

Chris Brown will perform at the Pepsi Center, on May 8. Chris Brown's "Party" music video.

Chris Brown will bring 50 Cent, Fabolous, O.T. Genasis and Kap G on the road for a 33-city tour, including a stop at Denver's Pepsi Center in May. The entire concert will showcase Brown, as he performs with the other acts.

Below is Brown's latest video, "Party."

The concert will take place at the Pepsi Center on May 8. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. The show runs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets go on pre-sale, Wednesday, February 22, at 10 a.m. General sales begin Saturday, February 25, at 10 a.m. For more information about the concert and tickets, go to Live Nation.