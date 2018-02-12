Chris Daniels Will Head Colorado Music Hall of Fame

Chris Daniels, iconic musician, assistant professor at the College of Arts & Media at the University of Colorado Denver and 2013 inductee in the Colorado Music Hall of Fame Presented by Comfort Dental, has been appointed the executive director of that organization.

“The Hall is delighted to welcome Chris as our new executive director," said founding boardmember Chuck Morris in a statement announcing the appointment. "We look forward to working with our multi-talented friend on community outreach efforts, music-related matters, and the day-to-day operations that keep the Hall running successfully. … I’ve been working with Chris since 1970, beginning with his groundbreaking band, Magic Music, at The Sink and Tulagi. From day one I’ve been a huge fan of Chris, both as a talented musician and an extraordinary person."