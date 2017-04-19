How to Avoid Driving Drunk After a Red Rocks Concert

EXPAND Party bus riders gather in the lower south parking lot before Big Gigantic in September 2016. Riley Cowing

The time has come: Red Rocks season is upon us. We all know how prep for a Red Rocks show goes. You get your tickets months in advance, you count down the days during the work week, you finally arrive at your buddy’s house with a six-pack of your favorite beer tucked under your arm, and you’re ready for the night. But as you drop your car keys on the counter, you wonder, “Who’s driving?”

There are plenty of options for getting up to (and back from) Red Rocks. However, their convenience and reliability depend on how creative you want to get. For instance, you could find a friend not going to the show willing to drive you up to Morrison, then elect a designated driver in your crew or snag a taxi, Lyft or Uber back home at the end of the night. But in addition to all of the above, CID Entertainment, which has a shuttle service to Red Rocks, has added two new pick-up locations in Capitol Hill and Boulder in order to reach more concert-goers.

The 2017 Red Rocks season marks the third year that CID will offer its Shuttles to Red Rocks service. A well-known hospitality provider for big tours and festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo, the company expanded to Colorado from Philadelphia in 2015 with a vision of offering better transportation to the iconic amphitheater.

“People travel from all over the world to see this venue, which is a major part of the local culture,” CEO Dan Berkowitz says. “There is such a strong community-based music scene in Colorado, and we are thrilled to be part of it by filling the need for a seamless and comfortable way to get to Red Rocks.”

EXPAND Taking a party bus is a popular Red Rocks transportation option for many concert-goers. Riley Cowing

This year, through a new partnership with Colorado’s own Illegal Pete’s, CID is offering new pick-up locations at the Illegal Pete’s on Colfax Avenue in Denver and at the Pearl Street location in Boulder. The two new stops are in addition to the already existing Union Station pick-up location.

Because of the positive response to the shuttle service last year, Harrison Scott, general manager of CID Colorado, is excited about the expansion. Last summer, the service was able to move more than 10,000 concert-goers up to Red Rocks from Union Station.

Gracie McGuire, bartender and manager at Illegal Pete's on Colfax, is happy to see such a partnership form to provide safe transport for those attending concerts at Red Rocks.

"When I started going to shows, there wasn't really anything like this," McGuire explains. "Getting rides to and from shows was always a concern, so it's cool to see stuff like this popping up. [Illegal] Pete's is all about having a good time and also getting people home safely. The company paid for everyone's Lyft and taxis home from our holiday party – so it's a perfect fit. Plus, our patio and outside bar is a rad place to start pre-gaming."

Round-trip shuttle passes are available for $35 per person. Pre-game specials for food and drink will be available at each of the three pick-up locations for passengers.

Thanks to CID's partnerships with AEG Presents Rocky Mountain and Live Nation Colorado, shuttles will be available for nearly every concert this season.

To purchase shuttle passes and check on availability, visit rrxshuttles.com.