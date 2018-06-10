Meet a Westword Music Showcase Band: CITRA

Every year, the Westword Music Showcase brings some of the city's best acts to venues throughout the Golden Triangle neighborhood. To find out more about some of the acts that will be performing at the Showcase on Saturday, June 23, we send them a questionnaire that includes questions about the local music scene.

Here's what CITRA has to say:

Westword: What do you want readers to know about your music?

CITRA: High energy rock-and-roll. We don’t think we’re trying to change the world...just hopefully getting people out to shows and listening to the music to have a good time and forget about your life for an hour. We think if your goals are beyond that, then you’re doing it for the wrong reasons. Most of all: We all try to write parts and songs that we ourselves would want to listen to, songs that get us excited as well as translate well live.

How has Denver influenced your sound?

It’s such a musically open-minded city, so when you’re a band from Denver, there are no rules...you can play anything, any style; do whatever you want creatively, and fully explore what your band is capable of. There’s no fear in Denver, no expectations. Just practice and play well, and the city will support you. We have never felt pressured to write songs in a certain style — just what sounds good to us.

What are the biggest issues Denver musicians face in 2018 — good and bad?

There’s such an incredible amount of musical talent in this city, it can be hard to get anyone’s attention for more than thirty seconds. Everyone is flooded on social media 24/7 with an endless stream of information. We are always so eternally grateful when anyone takes the time to come to one of our shows, listen to our music, or just stop and chat with us.

If you could change anything about Denver's music scene, what would it be?

Bassoon is severely under-featured in the scene. Might be starting a GoFundMe in support.

What has you most excited about playing the 2018 Westword Music Showcase?

Obviously, we’re biased...but the lineup on our stage at #Vibe is incredible. A big portion of who we consider Denver’s best are going to be playing all on one stage. We highly suggest coming out. You may just find your new favorite band.

CITRA will perform at the Westword Music Showcase at 2:45 p.m. Saturday, June 23, at #Vybe, 1027 Broadway. Get more information and tickets at westwordshowcase.com.