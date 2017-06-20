menu

Hip-Hop, Soul and R&B at City Hall for the Westword Music Showcase

Hip-Hop, Soul and R&B at City Hall for the Westword Music Showcase

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 6:21 a.m.
By John Nicholl
Aaron Thackery
One of Denver's premier event venues, City Hall will host Westword Music Showcase performers on two of its stages: the main stage and the amphitheater.

On other nights, City Hall is a sought-after space for functions of all sorts, including concerts, weddings, raves, art shows, film screenings, election parties, corporate events, and anything else that might bring out those who participate in the SoCo nightlife scene.

On Saturday, June 24, though, City Hall will be devoted to rap, R&B, hip-hop, soul and deejaying – all guaranteed to fill the dance floor.

The Main Stage will offer sets from Ghost Tapes, Kruza Kid, otem rellik, Joseph Lamar, Curta, Kitty Crimes and SpydaT.E.K. In the amphitheater, Kayla Marque, YaSi, Sur Ellz, Molina Speaks with Roots, Rice and Beans, Big J. Beats, Fed Rez and Wheelchair Sports Camp will be holding court. See below for the list of set times.

City Hall Main Stage
12:00-12:40
Ghost Tapes

12:55-1:35
Kruza Kid

1:50-2:30
otem rellik

2:45-3:25
Joseph Lamar

3:40-4:20
Curta

4:35-5:15
Kitty Crimes

5:30-6:10
SpydaT.E.K.

City Hall Amphitheater
12:40-1:20
Kayla Marque

1:35-2:15
YaSi

2:30-3:10
Sur Ellz

3:25-4:05
Molina Speaks, with Roots, Rice and Beans

4:20-5:00
Big J Beats

5:15-5:55
Fed Rez

6:10-6:50
Wheelchair Sports Camp

Move and groove to Denver's best hip-hop, soul, and R&B at City Hall at this year's Showcase. Find tickets and more info here.

