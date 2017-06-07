City, O' City's Building Was Once Owned by a Jewish Anti-Klan Activist
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
Related Location
206 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Wish You Were Pink (A Pink Floyd Tribute)
TicketsFri., Jul. 7, 8:00pm
-
Marcia Ball & Coco Montoya
TicketsSat., Jul. 8, 6:00pm
-
September Mourning
TicketsWed., Jul. 12, 8:00pm
-
King Crimson
TicketsSat., Jun. 24, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!