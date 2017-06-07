menu

City, O' City's Building Was Once Owned by a Jewish Anti-Klan Activist

The People's Fair Launched to Unite Cops and Capitol Hill Neighbors


City, O' City's Building Was Once Owned by a Jewish Anti-Klan Activist

Wednesday, June 7, 2017 at 5 a.m.
By Karl Christian Krumpholz
City, O' City's Building Was Once Owned by a Jewish Anti-Klan ActivistEXPAND
Karl Christian Krumpholz
City, O' City's Building Was Once Owned by a Jewish Anti-Klan ActivistEXPAND
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

City, O' City
206 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203

303-831-6443

www.cityocitydenver.com

