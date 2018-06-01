City Park Jazz Starts This Weekend. Here's the Season Schedule

Since starting in 1986, City Park Jazz has become not only a great place to see free live music on summer Sundays, from 6 to 8 p.m., but it's a celebration of community, as it draws thousands of people from the City Park neighborhoods and beyond. This year's season, which includes ten concerts, starts this Sunday, June 3 at the City Park Pavilion, with Jyemo Club.
“We’re heading into our 32nd year as excited as ever,” says Kari Lilley, president of City Park Jazz Board of Directors, in a statement. “This year’s lineup consists of many local talented jazz artists, including some returning favorites. Every aspect of the jazz genre is being covered and will provide something for every music lover to look forward to!”
The all-volunteer run event is also looking for volunteers and anyone interested in it can visit City Park Jazz's website.
Here's the 2018 City Park Jazz lineup:
June 3: Jyemo Club with Youth on Record Presents: Twin Flame Medicine
June 10:, Kaite Glassman & Snapshot with Denver School of Arts
June 17: Hazel Miller & Harmony Chorale with Badda Boom Brass Band
June 24: Paa Kow with DJC Youth All Stars
July 1: Euforquestra with Eli Lancaster
July 8: La Pompe Jazz & Friends with Denver East Presents: The Sixth Hour Jazz Combo
July 15: Pat Bianchi Trio with Kent Academy
July 22: Mistura Fina Band with Colorado Conservatory of Jazz Arts
July 29: The Sammy Mayfield Blues Band with Alex Creighton
August 5: Chris Daniels & the Kings and Freddi Gowdy with Tivoli Brass Band
