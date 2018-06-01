City Park Jazz Starts This Weekend. Here's the Season Schedule

Since starting in 1986, City Park Jazz has become not only a great place to see free live music on summer Sundays, from 6 to 8 p.m., but it's a celebration of community, as it draws thousands of people from the City Park neighborhoods and beyond. This year's season, which includes ten concerts, starts this Sunday, June 3 at the City Park Pavilion, with Jyemo Club.

“We’re heading into our 32nd year as excited as ever,” says Kari Lilley, president of City Park Jazz Board of Directors, in a statement. “This year’s lineup consists of many local talented jazz artists, including some returning favorites. Every aspect of the jazz genre is being covered and will provide something for every music lover to look forward to!”

The all-volunteer run event is also looking for volunteers and anyone interested in it can visit City Park Jazz's website.