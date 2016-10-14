Clowncore: Six Clowns Who Just Want to Rock You

Puddles, the clown with the golden voice, is a viral sensation. Courtesy of the artist

Cities, parks and campuses around the country are being stalked by creepy clowns. The wave of pranksters dressing up as clowns and menacing unsuspecting passers-by is causing pandemonium across the country, and a spike in coulrophobia. However, there are many talented — and musical! — clowns out there who aren’t foaming at the mouth to murder you or even frighten you from your evening jog. We have compiled a list of these clown artists who wield mic stands rather than machetes.

1. Puddles Pity Party

Puddles AKA Big Mike Geier has an incredible singing voice which he uses for YouTube covers of popular songs. Although his exceedingly tall figure may resemble the fictional supernatural character Slender Man, his demeanor is anything but threatening. The self-proclaimed “Sad Clown With the Golden Voice” lends a strong jazz influence on tracks by Sia, Coldplay, The Who and Hozier. Backing Puddles is the equally talented Puddles Pity Party, which actually includes touring band Postmodern Jukebox.

You can catch Puddles Pity Party on November 11 at 8 p.m. at the Soiled Dove Underground 7401 East 1st Avenue in Denver. Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox is also on tour stopping at the 1stBank Center on November 12 at 8 p.m. in Broomfield.

Mac Sabbath Trevor Ryan

2. Mac Sabbath

Everyone’s favorite fast-food theme parody metal band lends shock and hilarity to their live performances. The band’s death metal antics are limited to the stage and not intent on harming the public. Featuring Ronald Osbourne on vocals, Slayer MacCheeze on guitar, Grimalice on bass, and The Catburgler on drums; you can read more about the biography of the band when we met with them ahead of their show this past August.

3. Insane Clown Posse

What list of clown musicians would not be complete with the Insane Clown Posse? Insane Clown Posse or “ICP” have been bringing clown antics to the hip-hop community since the early '90s. While other clowns are running amok terrorizing the public, ICP promotes community at their concerts and gatherings. In fact, the two members, Violent J and Shaggy 2 Dope, helped raise money for a paralyzed Denver fan’s operations early this year. Hardcore Juggalos will have to wait for the next to Insane Clown Posse appearance, but they will not be disappointed as the famous Gathering of the Juggalos will be making its way to Colorado at some point in 2017. Somebody hand me a Faygo.

4. William Clark Green

Alright, so William Clark Green is not a full-time clown, and it is not likely he will be even wearing makeup in his show. But William Clark Green’s latest studio album “Ringling Road” is an excellent carnival-themed Americana record. In the debut single bearing the same name as the album, William Clark Green plays ringleader in a beautifully shot vintage-style music video containing fire swallowers, bearded women and of course, clowns. If you really enjoy the songwriter’s talent, check out other songs by William Clark Green such as “She Likes The Beatles,” a back-and-forth, adversarial love song.

William Clark Green’s next Colorado appearance will be at MusicFest, Steamboat Springs’ annual country music festival, January 4-9, 2017.

5. Blaze Ya Dead Homie

Blaze ya dead homie is dead. Well, not really. Blaze Ya Dead Homie takes on the persona of a reincarnated gang member killed in a blaze of bullets. In his music videos and on stage, Blaze Ya Dead dons black-and-white clown makeup similar to his Insane Clown Posse. So with his reincarnation, one might take extra precaution in this situation because that technically categorizes Blaze Ya Dead Homie as zombie clown. Blaze Ya Dead also combines the styles of gangster rap and horrorcore. So with the reality of an impending clown invasion, you can be motivated by Blaze Ya Dead Homie’s graphic lyrics to take action into your own hands.

EXPAND Boondox on stage at The Roxy on October 10, 2015. Brandon Marshall

6. Boondox

Boondox is yet another clown example in the gangster rap/horrorcore/clowncore genre that raps an rhymes while wearing pallid makeup. But what sets Boondox apart is his southern “scarecrow” persona. So while others are wearing urban clothing, he is often seen wearing flannel and a cowboy hat. Boondox exemplifies his soft side on “We All Fall," poetically describing the change of the seasons and the falling of leaves…on cemetery mounds. It’s a wonderful track for marking the coming of fall and Halloween, as the clowns descend upon American suburbia. Boondox exemplifies the softer side of the Insane Clown Posse family tree, lending melodic piano riffs and slowing down the tempo and the rhymes to hit the hearts of his fan base. Hopefully we can all play some Boondox and reminisce in the future about ‘that one time clowns terrorized the nation.’

