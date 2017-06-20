Local DJs Will Light Up Club Vinyl at the Westword Music Showcase
Eric Gruneisen
If you want to dance the Westword Music Showcase away, head to Vinyl, a four-story club that's a mainstay in the Golden Triangle.
Each level will have its own unique vibe and style of music: dubstep in the BASSment, techno and underground dance music on the ground level, retro on the second floor, which features a beautiful glass lounge, and hip-hop and Top 40 on the rooftop patio, which boasts an incredible view of the Denver skyline.
Vinyl will also host sets from the best DJs Denver has to offer on its main stage, enticing listeners with its state-of-the-art Funktion-One sound system.
Those who love to dance and appreciate top-of-the-line deejaying will flock to Vinyl to catch Showcase performances from Mirror Fears, Erin Stereo, DJ MRA, Maggie Despise, CRL CRRLL, Aviva and RUMTUM.
Here's the day's schedule for Vinyl:
12:40-1:20
Mirror Fears
1:35-2:15
Erin Stereo
2:30-3:10
DJ MRA
3:25-4:05
Maggie Despise
4:20-5:00
CRL CRRLL
5:15-5:55
Aviva
6:10-6:50
RUMTUM
The Westword Music Showcase rolls out on Saturday, June 24. Find tickets and more info here.
Related Event
Sat., Jun. 24, 1:00pm
Related Location
1082 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
