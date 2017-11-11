Cold Specks Sings About Love and Diaspora in the Apocalypse

Cold Specks' Ladan Hussein has no idea whether anybody in Denver remembers who she is. She played the city once, back in 2013, opening for rocker Jim James at the Ogden Theatre, and hasn't been back – until tonight, November 11, when she headlines at Lost Lake Lounge.

A lot has changed since her Ogden show, when the soulful singer was going by a stage name, Al Spx. That was just two years after she dropped out of college, where she was studying English literature and political science. Over the years her sound has evolved from coffee-shop folk to brooding electro soul, but one thing has remained consistent: All along she has been singing what "moody broken songs," in a voice that she describes as "equally raspy and velvety, warm and cold in equal measures."

As a songwriter, Hussein is restless, moving from one genre to the next, taking influence from musicians such as PJ Harvey — whose drummer, Rob Ellis, has played for Cold Specks — and Nick Cave. She has collaborated with Moby and Massive Attack. "Sometimes I like acoustic guitars that are stripped down," she says. "Sometimes I want something that's bombastic and loud.... I feel like I get bored pretty easily. Shit changes."