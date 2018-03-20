The Colorado Bands Playing Grandoozy

Today we reported that Grandoozy will be bringing a start-studded lineup to the Overland Park Golf Course in Denver this year, including Kendrick Lamar, Florence and the Machine and Stevie Wonder.
The festival, which bills itself as Colorado-centric, will showcase at least four local acts. They are:
Gasoline Lollipops
Gasoline Lollipops, a macabre, high-octane, punk-inspired country band, is led by the turbulent Clay Rose. The act just released Soul Mine.
Tennis
The retro husband-wife duo Tennis has been making waves on the festival circuit for several years. Last year, the act put out its fifth album, Yours Conditionally.
Dragondeer
Denver psych-blues outfit Dragondeer just celebrated the release of its debut full-length, If You Got the Blues. "The album showcases [Eric] Halborg’s raw voice, rambling harmonica solos and bluesy, groovy instrumentation that fuses it all together," writes Westword's Sage Marshall.
Flaural
The rockers in Flaural describe their sound as "new wave/psych pop," but in truth, it transcends genres. “I think we're pretty good as a band at jamming together and [zoning] out and [starting] crazy noises, because we're into textures and layers, and then [we] let the songs write themselves,” singer and bassist Collin Johnson told Westword.
A Capital One Cardholder presale starts Wednesday, March 21, at 10 a.m. and goes through Thursday, March 22, at 11:59 p.m.; general admission tickets go on sale Friday, March 23, at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $224.50 for general admission for three days, and $599.50 for VIP tickets. All can be purchased at the Grandoozy website.
