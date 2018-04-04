Wook Out! Colorado's Big Game Hunters Are on the Prowl

Ian Beal strolled through the campground at the Sonic Bloom Music Festival, surrounded by natural beauty. It was the summer of 2015, and the jam-band and electronic-music gathering was being held at Hummingbird Ranch near Walsenburg. The setting was stunning and serene: The majestic Spanish Peaks rose to the south beyond long stretches of rolling grassland, and evergreen trees provided pleasant shade next to a creek that bubbled alongside the area designated for campers.

But as Beal approached the creek, he spied something far from beautiful: A guy with dreadlocks, wearing a T-shirt proclaiming “Dare to suck it,” was flailing around on the muddy embankment.

“He was lying in the mud and yelling about how he couldn’t feel his legs because of this acid somebody gave him in the porta-potty line,” Beal recalls. “I looked at my friend and said, ‘Oh, my God, take a photo of that dude!’”

For Beal, the screaming man was nothing short of an anthropological marvel, a discovery akin to Dian Fossey coming across gorillas in the mist. This chance encounter in the Sonic Bloom wilds became even more remarkable when the mud-covered specimen pulled some plastic baggies out of a pair of Jordan sneakers that he’d tied around his neck. “Next thing you know, he takes one of the baggies, loads this huge line and just rails this shit back and starts screaming some more about how he can’t feel his legs,” Beal remembers.

“You’d better believe we got the photo,” he adds. There was no doubt in Beal’s mind: He and his friend had just seen a wook.

According to the canon of important academic research on the topic, one oft-cited 2009 Ph.D. dissertation by Christina Allaback of the University of Oregon, “The term ‘wookie’ or ‘wook’ appeared in the jam-band community within recent years. I first heard this term used at a String Cheese Incident show during the summer of 2000. Now fans use it quite often when referring to anyone who tours with bands for reasons besides the music — either for money, excessive abuse of drugs or alcohol, or for free tickets or goods.”

Allaback compiled extensive field notes from wooks’ natural habitat — music festivals — and surmised that the term derives from “wookiee,” the fictional species best represented by Chewbacca in Star Wars.

From a layman’s point of view, Beal agrees with the academic theory, since a preponderance of the men and women exhibiting wook-like behavior tend to resemble Han Solo’s furry sidekick, and even use his famous bellow as a mating call. But for Beal, a wook is not just a hippie or a granola-looking person sporting dreadlocks.

Rather, wooks are hippies who also act like assholes. “Asshats,” even.

A popular definition from the Urban Dictionary supports this:

“Noun: A dirty, hairy, stinky, mal-nourished, dishonest creature that often travels in packs…or alone wandering aimlessly around a concert (usually “hippie music”) parking lot…finding as many mind altering substances to cram into their bodies as fast and furiously as possible, get into the show somehow, don’t lose the dog this time, and if by chance they come across unattended property such as a cooler, chair, backpack, or a beverage, it will then become their own.”

Beal had been using the term for at least ten years before he and his friend encountered the acid-strung wook at Sonic Bloom. The photo they captured there became an instant classic among their friends, and at a backyard BBQ later that summer, Beal showed it to his wife, Hannah, and another good pal, Derek Barnes. After the three pounded some beers and exchanged stories of seeing other wooks in the wild, they joked about forming a private Facebook group where they could post wook photos and descriptions of where and how they’d “hunted” their prey. But then the joke became reality: They titled the page “Colorado Big Game Trophy Wook Hunters” and invited about ten of their friends to join. Beal wrote the inaugural post about how he came across the wook in the mud, “bagged and tagged it,” then released it back into the wild.

While the Facebook page was private, it allowed members to invite friends, and within a week its membership had grown to 100 people. A few weeks later, that number had ballooned to 500. And within a year, about 20,000 wook hunters were exchanging stories and photos of their trophies.

Today, Colorado Big Game Trophy Wook Hunters — or CBGTWH, for short — has over 120,000 members, with people posting from all over the world. CBGTWH has inspired copycats, too, but it’s by far the largest wook-hunting network on the Internet.

CBGTWH’s surprising success has not been without growing pains, including critics who argue that the whole concept of wook-hunting is debasing and violates people’s privacy. Such criticism continues to dog the page’s founders, especially as CBGTWH grows. But still they press on.

On a Tuesday afternoon, I meet with CBGTWH co-founders Beal and Barnes at Sancho’s Broken Arrow on East Colfax Avenue. There’s a reason we’ve chosen the Grateful Dead-themed dive bar, one that goes beyond its $3 two-for-one PBR draft deal.

“This is the only designated wook sanctuary on the entire planet,” Barnes shouts over a noodling Jerry Garcia guitar solo coming through the bar’s speakers. “There is no wook hunting allowed here, period.”