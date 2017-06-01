Ten Best Summer Music Festivals in Colorado

EXPAND Global Dance Festival Aaron Thackeray

Once the Colorado summer kicks in, so does this state’s wildly diverse music festival season. The dozens of events scheduled over the next few months include just about every genre you can think of, at venues large and small, indoors and out. To help you plan your calendar, we’ve selected ten of our favorite summer music festivals in Colorado, which run the gamut from jazz and blues to punk and hard rock, with some EDM and classical mixed in. Here they are, in chronological order (and not including our obvious top pick, the Westword Music Showcase):

Blues From the Top

June 24-25

Hideaway Park, Winter Park

$30-$185

The good folks at the Grand County Blues Society have put on more than a dozen blues festivals and a few hundred blues concerts over the past decade, so it’s obvious that they have a damn fine handle on the genre. For more proof, check out this year’s Blues From the Top lineup, which includes the Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson, along with Anders Osborne, Little Hurricane, Jimmy Vivino & the Kate Moss 3, Alvin Youngblood Hart and more.

Vans Warped Tour

June 25

Pepsi Center

$40

While a lot of music festivals in Colorado are multi-day affairs, the Vans Warped Tour packs a lot of punch into a one-day punk- and rock-centric festival, hailed as the longest-running touring music fest in North America. American Authors, Dance Gavin Dance, Hatebreed, Save Ferris and Barb Wire Dolls are just a few of the bands that will play on multiple stages in the Pepsi Center parking lot.

Colorado Music Festival

June 29-August 4

Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

Ticket prices vary

Over the past four decades, the Colorado Music Festival has established itself as one of the finest classical-music festivals in the state. Over the course of six weeks, CMF will host a number of national and internationally known artists, including pianists Christopher O’Riley, Olga Kern and Stewart Goodyear, violinist Gil Shaham, conductors Steve Hackman and Jean-Marie Zeitouni and more. And the setting, in the century-old Chautauqua Auditorium at the base of the Flatirons, is unbeatable.

Global Dance Festival

July 21-22

Sports Authority Field at Mile High

$79-$219

After many years at Red Rocks, Global Dance Festival, one of the state’s best EDM parties, will move to the parking lot of Sports Authority Field at Mile High this year. While the venue has changed, the caliber of talent is still stellar, especially with headliners Excision, Datsik, Hardwell, Kaskade and Porter Robinson.

ARISE Music Festival

August 4-6

Sunrise Ranch, Loveland

Three-day GA pass $199

Now in its fifth year, ARISE boasts a lineup that includes Atmosphere, Tipper, Lettuce, Beats Antique, Ani DiFranco, Brother Ali, SunSquabi, Rising Appalachia, the Expendables, the Travelin’ McCourys, Jeff Austin Band and more. While the festival, which is located 65 miles north of Denver, is heavy on the music, there’s also yoga, activism, workshops and camping.

