 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/denverwestword
  • Google Plus
Colorado Symphony Music Director Brett Mitchell will pair classical music with beer at Beethoven and Brews.
Colorado Symphony Music Director Brett Mitchell will pair classical music with beer at Beethoven and Brews.
Brett Mitchell

Colorado Symphony Reboots Beethoven and Brews

Kyle Harris | July 9, 2018 | 10:46am
AA

Colorado Symphony has been taking classical music out of the concert halls for years, including at its Classically Cannabis pot-friendly concert back in 2014, its Red Rocks performances and at Remix: Young Professionals of the Colorado Symphony events.

Now, conductor Brett Mitchell, who was brought in to keep the orchestra's slate of programming relevant to up-and-coming generations, is rebooting its beer-and-classical parings with Beethoven and Brews, on October 10.

Related Stories

Colorado Symphony will perform two Ludwig van Beethoven overtures, cellist Judith McIntyre will solo on Edward Elgar’s "Sospiri," and the evening will conclude with works by Manuel de Falla and Zoltán Kodaly.

This will be the second iteration in the series, which began back in 2015 with a performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 1.

“The orchestra and I are so excited to bring Beethoven and Brews back to Blue Moon for another night of incredible music and beer," says Music Director Brett Mitchell in a statement. “One of the coolest things about playing at Blue Moon is that the atmosphere is really intimate, which helps us break down the wall between us and our audience. We can’t wait to share this fantastic music (and beer) with everyone on October 10!”

To celebrate the performance, Blue Moon will be offering a Beethoven-themed beer, and ticket holders will be given two pints from the brewery' tap list to enjoy, along with hors d'oeuvres.

The event takes place at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 10, at Blue Moon Brewing Company, 3750 Chestnut Place. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, July 13, at the Colorado Symphony website. General admission costs $50 and VIP costs $80. 

 
Kyle Harris quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized that he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Now, hooked on the written word, he's Westword’s Culture Editor and writes about music and the arts.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >