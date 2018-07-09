Colorado Symphony Reboots Beethoven and Brews

Colorado Symphony has been taking classical music out of the concert halls for years, including at its Classically Cannabis pot-friendly concert back in 2014, its Red Rocks performances and at Remix: Young Professionals of the Colorado Symphony events.
Now, conductor Brett Mitchell, who was brought in to keep the orchestra's slate of programming relevant to up-and-coming generations, is rebooting its beer-and-classical parings with Beethoven and Brews, on October 10.
Colorado Symphony will perform two Ludwig van Beethoven overtures, cellist Judith McIntyre will solo on Edward Elgar’s "Sospiri," and the evening will conclude with works by Manuel de Falla and Zoltán Kodaly.
This will be the second iteration in the series, which began back in 2015 with a performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 1.
“The orchestra and I are so excited to bring Beethoven and Brews back to Blue Moon for another night of incredible music and beer," says Music Director Brett Mitchell in a statement. “One of the coolest things about playing at Blue Moon is that the atmosphere is really intimate, which helps us break down the wall between us and our audience. We can’t wait to share this fantastic music (and beer) with everyone on October 10!”
To celebrate the performance, Blue Moon will be offering a Beethoven-themed beer, and ticket holders will be given two pints from the brewery' tap list to enjoy, along with hors d'oeuvres.
The event takes place at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, October 10, at Blue Moon Brewing Company, 3750 Chestnut Place. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, July 13, at the Colorado Symphony website. General admission costs $50 and VIP costs $80.
