Colorado Symphony Reboots Beethoven and Brews

Colorado Symphony has been taking classical music out of the concert halls for years, including at its Classically Cannabis pot-friendly concert back in 2014, its Red Rocks performances and at Remix: Young Professionals of the Colorado Symphony events.

Now, conductor Brett Mitchell, who was brought in to keep the orchestra's slate of programming relevant to up-and-coming generations, is rebooting its beer-and-classical parings with Beethoven and Brews, on October 10.