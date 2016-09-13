Comic: From the Shady Snake Pit to Beauty and Pearl's
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Location
608 E. 13th Ave.
Denver, CO 80203
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
The Spill Canvas
TicketsWed., Sep. 14, 7:00pm
-
MANÁ: Latino Power TOUR 2016
TicketsWed., Sep. 14, 8:00pm
-
Cash'd Out
TicketsThu., Sep. 15, 8:00pm
-
"Pin-Ups on Tour": Operation Colorado Springs
TicketsSat., Sep. 17, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!