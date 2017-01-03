Comic: Jack Kerouac and Allen Ginsberg Used to Hang Out at Charlie Brown's
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
Related Location
980 Grant St.
Denver, CO 80203
www.charliebrownsbarandgrill.com
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Eli Young Band
TicketsFri., Jan. 6, 8:00pm
-
Badflower
TicketsFri., Jan. 6, 8:00pm
-
Underseer (album release)
TicketsSat., Jan. 7, 8:00pm
-
"Brahms & His World"
TicketsSat., Jan. 14, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!