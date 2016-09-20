Comic: When You Could See the Stars at the Gothic — Through Holes in the Ceiling
Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Location
3263 S. Broadway
Englewood, CO 80110
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Chance The Rapper
TicketsTue., Sep. 20, 7:00pm
-
Agent Orange
TicketsThu., Sep. 22, 8:00pm
-
Corey Smith and Luke Combs
TicketsFri., Sep. 23, 8:00pm
-
Grand Opening of the Antonia Brico Stage
TicketsFri., Sep. 30, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!