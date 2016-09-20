menu

Comic: When You Could See the Stars at the Gothic — Through Holes in the Ceiling

Comic: From the Shady Snake Pit to Beauty and Pearl's


Comic: When You Could See the Stars at the Gothic — Through Holes in the Ceiling

Tuesday, September 20, 2016 at 8:37 a.m.
By Karl Christian Krumpholz
Comic: When You Could See the Stars at the Gothic — Through Holes in the CeilingEXPAND
Karl Christian Krumpholz
Comic: When You Could See the Stars at the Gothic — Through Holes in the Ceiling (2)EXPAND
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

Gothic Theatre
3263 S. Broadway
Englewood, CO 80110

303-788-0984

www.gothictheatre.com

