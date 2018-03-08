Excision, Ray LaMontagne and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Excision fans at his 1STBANK Center show.

Canadian DJ Excision headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 20, with a bunch of openers including SKisM b2b Trampa, Barely Alive b2b Virtual Riot b2b Phase One, Dion Timmer, Subtronics and Wooli. Tickets, $45.75-$100, are on sale now.

Ray LaMontagne will be at Red Rocks on Tuesday, July 10, with Neko Case opening. Tickets, $49.95-$79.50, go on sale Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m.

Legendary hip-hop duo Eric B & Rakim will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, April 26, during a stop on the Technique tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m.

