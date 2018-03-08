 


Excision fans at his 1STBANK Center show.
Miles Chrisinger

Excision, Ray LaMontagne and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | March 8, 2018 | 5:43am
AA

Canadian DJ Excision headlines Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Saturday, October 20, with a bunch of openers including SKisM b2b Trampa, Barely Alive b2b Virtual Riot b2b Phase One, Dion Timmer, Subtronics and Wooli. Tickets, $45.75-$100, are on sale now.

Ray LaMontagne will be at Red Rocks on Tuesday, July 10, with Neko Case opening. Tickets, $49.95-$79.50, go on sale Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m.

Legendary hip-hop duo Eric B & Rakim will be at the Fillmore Auditorium on Thursday, April 26, during a stop on the Technique tour. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 9, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

Action Bronson: Fri., April 20, 9 p.m., $35-$40.
Bass Physics and Eliot Lipp: With Lapa (Ilya Goldberg of Emancipator), Edamame, Thu., April 12, 9 p.m., $10-$18.
Split Lip Rayfield: Thu., April 19, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Wick-It the Instigator Wax to the Future Throwback Hip-Hop Party: Fri., March 30, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

BLACK SHEEP

Bloodline: Mon., March 26, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Oh, Whale: Fri., March 16, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Sevendust: Wed., May 23, 4 p.m., $32.50-$35.
Split Lip Rayfield: Sun., April 22, 7 p.m., $12-$14.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

Dirty Projectors: Tue., June 26, 8 p.m., $25.
Horse Feathers: Sat., May 26, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Rock de Mayo: With iZCALLi, The Chamanas, SYCDVK, Vic N' The Narwhals, Sat., May 19, 8 p.m., $13.
YOB and Bell Witch: Thu., July 12, 7 p.m., $20.

BOULDER THEATER

Bleachers: Wed., May 30, 8 p.m., $30-$33.
King Lil G: Thu., April 19, 9 p.m., $15-$25.
Smokepurpp: Fri., May 11, 9 p.m., $20-$50.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

Bhad Bhabie: With Asian Doll, Tue., May 22, 8 p.m., $25-$30/$125 VIP Meet & Greet.
Jay Cobb Anderson Band: Feat. Jay Cobb Anderson (Fruition), Tyler Thompson (Fruition), Jeff Leonard (Fruition) with TK & the Holy Know-Nothings feat. Taylor Kingman, Sydney Nash, Lewi Longmire and Brad Parsons Band, Fri., May 18 and Sat., May 19, 9 p.m., $10-$15.
Wick-It the Instigator Wax to the Future Throwback Hip-Hop Party: Sat., March 31, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
YFN Lucci: Tue., May 1, 8 p.m., $22-$25.

FIDDLER'S GREEN

Slayer: With Lamb of God, Anthrax, Behemoth, Testament, Sat., Aug. 18, 5 p.m., $29.95-$99.50.
Snoop Dogg and Migos: Fri., April 20, 5 p.m., $38.75-$120.

FILLMORE AUDITORIUM

Eric B. & Rakim: Thu., April 26, 7 p.m.

FOX THEATRE

Wookiefoot (20th anniversary): Sat., May 19, 9 p.m., $18-$20.
Yultron: Thu., May 10, 9 p.m., $12-$15.

GLOBE HALL

420 on the Block Official After Party: Feat. Kitchen Dwellers, Sat., April 21, 9 p.m., $20-$25.
Aaron Bordas: Thu., March 29, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Angra: Sat., Oct. 6, 9:30 p.m., $23-$25.
Battle Pussy: Wed., April 18, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
Bing & Ruth: Wed., May 9, 8 p.m., $18-$22.
Diego's Umbrella: Fri., April 13, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.
Ginny Mules: Sat., April 14, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Monsterwatch: Sun., March 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
The Southern Belles: Thu., April 12, 8 p.m., $12-$15.
Uni: Tue., March 20, 8 p.m., $8-$10.

GOTHIC THEATRE

Phoebe Bridgers: Fri., April 6, 9 p.m., $15.

HI-DIVE

UFOMAMMUT: Wed., May 30, 9 p.m., $15.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Ocean Alley: Wed., June 27, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Redbelly: Sun., March 11, 8 p.m., $8 - $10.
Tropidelic: Thu., May 17, 9:30 p.m., $13-$15.

LOST LAKE

Buck Meek (Big Thief): Mon., April 9, 8 p.m., $10-$13.
The Eldridge Band: Fri., March 23, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
The Lonely Biscuits: Thu., June 7, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Miss Tess & the Talkbacks: Thu., May 10, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Lighthouse and the Whaler: Sat., May 26, 9:30 p.m., $12-$14.

MARQUIS THEATER

Amber Mark: Fri., May 25, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
Otherwise: Mon., April 2, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Self Defense Family: Thu., June 14, 7 p.m., $12-$14.
Slaughter to Prevail: Sun., April 15, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Zaytoven: Fri., April 20, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

OGDEN THEATRE

Alison Wonderland: Fri., Aug. 3, 9 p.m., $26.75-$76.75.
Beach House: Wed., Oct. 15, 8 p.m., $32.75-$35.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Combichrist: Sat., May 26, 7:30 p.m., $24-$150.
Hot Snakes: Fri., May 18, 9 p.m., $23-$175.
King Lil G: Sun., April 22, 8 p.m., $20-$175.
Mushroomhead: Wed., May 23, 7 p.m., $10-$22.
Sevendust: Tue., May 22, 7:30 p.m., $28-$30.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

Ry Cooder: With Joachim Cooder, Tue., Aug. 14, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50.

PEPSI CENTER

Avenged Sevenfold: With Prophets of Rage and Three Days Grace, Thu., Aug. 30, 5:30 p.m., $36.50-$125.
Vans Warped Tour: With Reel Big Fish, the Used, Simple Plan, the Maine, Waterparks, ISSUES, Tonight Alive, Knuckle Puck, 3OH!3, and more, Sun., July 1, 11 a.m.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Excision: With SKisM b2b Trampa, Barely Alive b2b Phaseone b2b Virtual Riot, Dion Timmer, Subtronics, Wooli, Sat., Oct. 20, 5 p.m., $45.75-$100.
Ray LaMontagne: With Neko Case, Tue., July 10, 7:30 p.m., $49.95-$79.50.
The Revivalists: With Houndmouth and J. Roddy Walston, Thu., Sept. 13, 7:30 p.m.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Days N' Daze: Fri., June 1, 7 p.m., $15.
Desert Daze Caravan II: Feat. Ariel Pink, DIIV, Nick Hakim and more, Thu., May 3, 7 p.m., $35-$40.

SWALLOW HILL

Dan Navarro: Fri., June 29, 8 p.m., $17-$19.
The Hunts: Fri., July 6, 8 p.m., $21-$23.
Trio Brasileiro: With Wood Belly, Sat., May 5, 8 p.m., $22-$24.


Looking for more to do? Visit the Westword calendar.

