The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Country singer Miranda Lambert is at Red Rocks for a pair of nights this week with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen opening, while Green Day headlines Fiddler's Green on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Randy Newman, who just released his new album, Dark Matter, at Denver Botanic Gardens; Alt-J at Red Rocks; Dweezil Zappa at the Arvada Center; and a Tribe Called Quest at Red Rocks. See our full list of picks below.

