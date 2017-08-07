The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Country singer Miranda Lambert is at Red Rocks for a pair of nights this week with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen opening, while Green Day headlines Fiddler's Green on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Randy Newman, who just released his new album, Dark Matter, at Denver Botanic Gardens; Alt-J at Red Rocks; Dweezil Zappa at the Arvada Center; and a Tribe Called Quest at Red Rocks. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, AUGUST 7
Alt-J
$45-$55, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Randy Newman
$69-$74, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Shinyribs
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater
Julien Baker
$15.75. 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Luke Bell
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Marika Hackman
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
TUESDAY, AUGUST 8
Miranda Lambert (also August 9)
$49.75-$69.75, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
Taking Back Sunday
$30-$35, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Petit Biscuit
$20/$25, 6:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Dweezil Zappa
$39/$57, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada
Sundy Best
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Emily Bell
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge
Diego Figueiredo (also August 9)
$22-$25, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9
Green Day
$35-$250, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood
Blackberry Smoke
$28.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
FMQB Triple A Conference: Future Islands, the Lone Bellow and Mondo Cozmo
$45, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Lit and Tantric
$19, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway
He Is Legend
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Moon Room
The Buttertones
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, AUGUST 10
A Tribe Called Quest
$65, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison
The Dustbowl Revival
Free, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver
Jose Gonzalez
$59-$64, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens
Colin Hay
$20-$38, 7 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder
Late Night Radio
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
FMQB Triple A Conference: Spoon, Foxygen and Ron Gallo
$45, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Myles Parrish
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.
