 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Green Day headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday.
Green Day headlines Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre on Wednesday.
Brandon Marshall

The Best Concerts in Denver This Week

Westword Staff | August 7, 2017 | 7:00am
AA

Country singer Miranda Lambert is at Red Rocks for a pair of nights this week with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen opening, while Green Day headlines Fiddler's Green on Wednesday. Also on tap this week are Randy Newman, who just released his new album, Dark Matter, at Denver Botanic Gardens; Alt-J at Red Rocks; Dweezil Zappa at the Arvada Center; and a Tribe Called Quest at Red Rocks. See our full list of picks below.

Related Stories

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

Alt-J
$45-$55, 7 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Randy Newman
$69-$74, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Shinyribs
$14-$16, 8 p.m., Oriental Theater

Julien Baker
$15.75. 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Luke Bell
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Marika Hackman
$12-$14, 9 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

Miranda Lambert (also August 9)
$49.75-$69.75, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

Taking Back Sunday
$30-$35, 6:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Petit Biscuit
$20/$25, 6:30 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Dweezil Zappa
$39/$57, 7:30 p.m., Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada

Sundy Best
$12-$14, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Emily Bell
$8-$10, 8 p.m., Lost Lake Lounge

Diego Figueiredo (also August 9)
$22-$25, 6 & 8:30 p.m., Dazzle

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

Green Day
$35-$250, 7 p.m., Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Englewood

Blackberry Smoke
$28.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

FMQB Triple A Conference: Future Islands, the Lone Bellow and Mondo Cozmo
$45, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Lit and Tantric
$19, 8 p.m., Herman's Hideaway

He Is Legend
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Moon Room

The Buttertones
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

A Tribe Called Quest
$65, 8 p.m., Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Morrison

The Dustbowl Revival
Free, 6 p.m., Levitt Pavilion Denver

Jose Gonzalez
$59-$64, 6:30 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens

Colin Hay
$20-$38, 7 p.m., Chautauqua Auditorium, Boulder

Late Night Radio
$20-$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

FMQB Triple A Conference: Spoon, Foxygen and Ron Gallo
$45, 8:30 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Myles Parrish
$15-$18, 7 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Find more music events in the Westword concert calendar.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >