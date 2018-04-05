Counting Crows, MC5 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Counting Crows brings its 25 Years and Counting tour to the Pepsi Center with LIVE on Wednesday, July 18. Tickets, $29.50 to $125, go on sale on Friday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

MC5 founding guitarist Wayne Kramer heads up the MC50: Kick Out the Jams: The 50th Anniversary Tour, which also includes Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Brendan Canty (Fugazi), Dug Pinnick (King’s X) and Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla). The tour hits the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, October 20. Tickets, $35, go on sale on Friday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

The first annual Red Rocks Beer Festival is at Red Rocks on Sunday, August 19, and includes the Plus the Revolution 3 tour with the Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 6, at 10 a.m.