Counting Crows headlines the Pepsi Center in July.EXPAND
Counting Crows headlines the Pepsi Center in July.
Aaron Thackeray

Counting Crows, MC5 and Every New Denver Concert Announcement

Westword Staff | April 5, 2018 | 7:45am
AA

Counting Crows brings its 25 Years and Counting tour to the Pepsi Center with LIVE on Wednesday, July 18. Tickets, $29.50 to $125, go on sale on Friday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

MC5 founding guitarist Wayne Kramer heads up the MC50: Kick Out the Jams: The 50th Anniversary Tour, which also includes  Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Brendan Canty (Fugazi), Dug Pinnick (King’s X) and Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla). The tour hits the Gothic Theatre on Saturday, October 20. Tickets, $35, go on sale on Friday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

Related Stories

The first annual Red Rocks Beer Festival is at Red Rocks on Sunday, August 19, and includes the Plus the Revolution 3 tour with the Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush. Tickets go on sale on Friday, April 6, at 10 a.m.

NEW SHOWS / ON SALE DATES

AGGIE THEATRE

FoCoMX10: Feat. Skydyed, Kind Dub, Krushendo, Post Paradise, HoldFast, Kent Washington, Rat Doctor, Kenzie Culver, Sat., April 28, 5 p.m., $25/$35.

BLACK SHEEP

Blacktop Mojo: Tue., June 12, 7 p.m., $9.43-$12.
The Fever 333: Sat., May 26, 8 p.m., $13.33-$15.
Middle Class Rut: Sat., July 14, 7 p.m., $13-$15.
Otep: Mon., July 9, 7 p.m., $9.43-$20.
Ozomatli: Wed., May 9, 7 p.m., $25-$28.
Tribal Theory: Fri., June 1, 7:30 p.m., $15-$20.

BLUEBIRD THEATER

SALES: With No Vacation, Fri., Aug. 31, 9 p.m., $17.50.
Upon a Burning Body and Volumes: Sun., June 10, 6:30 p.m., $20-$23.

BOULDER THEATER

Reckless Kelly: With Hang Rounders, Sun., June 3, 8 p.m., $20-$25.

CERVANTES' MASTERPIECE BALLROOM & THE OTHER SIDE

DJ noDJ: Fri., Aug. 3, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Mother Hips: Sat., Aug. 11, 9 p.m., $17-$20.
The New Orleans Suspects: Feat. John "JoJo" Hermann (Widespread Panic) & Eric McFadden. The Big Easy Blowout: A benefit for the New Orleans Musicians Clinic, Fri., June 22, 10 p.m., $22-$25.
Post-Panic After Party: Feat. HeartByrne with Kind Country and more, Sat., June 23, 9 p.m., $15-$20.

FOX THEATRE

Kessel Run: Fri., June 29, 9 p.m., $12-$15.
The Steel Wheels: Thu., May 24, 8:30 p.m., $15.

GLOBE HALL

Amen Dunes: Sat., Aug. 18, 9:30 p.m., $15-$17.
Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express: Sat., June 23, 9 p.m., $15-$20.
Fantastic Negrito: Sun., July 1, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
Fickle Friends: Mon., Oct. 8, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
The Steel Woods: Tue., July 24, 8 p.m., $12-$14.

GOTHIC THEATRE

MC50: Kick Out the Jams: The 50th Anniversary Tour features MC5 Founding Guitarist Wayne Kramer Joined, By Kim Thayil (Soundgarden), Brendan Canty (Fugazi), Dug Pinnick (King’s X) and Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla), Sat., Oct. 20, 9 p.m., $35.
Midnight Tyrannosaurus: With Infekt, Chime, Heckler, Hi I'm Ghost, Synoid, Sat., April 28, 9 p.m., $25-$30.

HODI’S HALF NOTE

The Mother Hips: Thu., Aug. 9, 9 p.m., $15-$18.
Tribal Theory: Sat., June 2, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.

LARIMER LOUNGE

Birch Street and The Guestlist: Fri., April 20, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Black Milk: Tue., June 26, 8 p.m., $15-$18.
Chloe Tang (EP release): Fri., May 4, 9 p.m., $10-$12.
Dirty Few (7" release): Mon., July 2, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Hockey Dad: Sun., June 3, 8 p.m., $13-$15.
MELD: Sun., June 17, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Rocket Power: Mon., April 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Zac Clark (of Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness): With Bob Oxblood, Sun., Aug. 19, 8 p.m., $12-$15.

LEVITT PAVILION

The 1st Annual Reggae on the Grass: With Emcee Rasta Stevie, Colorado Binghistra, Nase Face, Roots Write David Daniels, Ras Marcus Benjamin, Denver Vintage Reggae Society and more, Sun., July 29, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.
The Alternate Routes: Sat., July 28, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Authority Zero: Sat., Sept. 22, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
The Brevet: Sun., Aug. 26, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Brownout and Money Chicha: Sun., July 1, 5 p.m.
Chuck Prophet and the Mission Express: Sat., Aug. 18, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Della Mae: Fri., June 8, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Flor de Toloache: Sun., June 17, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Frances Cone: Thu., July 19, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
The Ghost of Paul Revere: Fri., June 15, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
The Gills: Thu., June 21, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
HONEYHONEY: Sun., Aug. 5, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Incendio: Sun., July 15, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Inspector: With Roka Hueka, Fri., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Jenny & the Mexicats: Sun., July 22, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Katie Herzig: Thu., Aug. 9, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Lao Tizer Quartet: Sun., Sept. 23, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30
Larkin Poe: Thu., July 12, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Mariachi Sol de Mi Tierra: Fri., Aug. 10, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
The Posies: Sat., June 30, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Rainbow Militia: Fri., Aug. 3, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Ripe: Thu., Aug. 23, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
The Slackers: With the Dendrites, Thu., June 14, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Slim Cessna's Auto Club: Fri., July 6, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Sotomayor: Fri., July 20, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
The Stone Foxes: Sat., July 21, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Tea Leaf Green: Sun., June 3, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Thee Phantom & the Illharmonic Orchestra: Sun., June 10, 5 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Tommy Emmanuel: Thu., June 7, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
The Unlikely Candidates: Thu., Aug. 16, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.
Waker: Fri., Aug. 17, 6 p.m., free/VIP $30.

LOST LAKE

1000 Miles of Fire: Wed., May 23, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Alexander and the Big Sleep: Wed., May 16, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
The Anchor: Fri., April 27, 9 p.m., $8-$10.
Andy Sydow (album release): Fri., May 11, 8:30 p.m., $10-$12.
BRONCHO: Tue., May 29, 9:30 p.m., $12-$15.
Jaws of Love: Sun., June 24, 8 p.m., $15-$17.
OMENXIII: Wed., July 18, 8 p.m., $10-$12.
Rooftop Love Club: Tue., May 8, 8 p.m., $8-$10.
Rumours Follow (single release): Sat., May 19, 9 p.m., $10-$12.

MARQUIS THEATER

Aly & AJ: Sat., June 16, 8 p.m., $18-$20.
False Report: Thu., May 31, 7 p.m., $10-$12.
Touch Sensitive: Sat., June 9, 8 p.m., $15-$20.
Tribal Theory: Sat., June 2, 8 p.m., $17.50-$20.

OGDEN THEATRE

Quicksand and Glassjaw: Wed., July 11, 7:30 p.m., $30.

ORIENTAL THEATER

Alestorm: Tue., Sept. 11, 8 p.m., $20-$150.
Street Dogs: Fri., June 22, 8 p.m., $17-$19.

PARAMOUNT THEATRE

William Shatner: Thu., June 21, 7:30 p.m., $49.50-$150.

PEPSI CENTER

Counting Crows and and LIVE: Wed., July 18, 7 p.m., $29.50-$125.

RED ROCKS AMPHITHEATRE

Atmosphere: Fri., Aug. 31, 6 p.m., $42.75-$69.50.
Old Crow Medicine Show: With I’m With Her ft. Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz & Aoife O’Donovan, Fri., Aug. 17, 8 p.m., $49.50-$89.50.
Red Rocks Beer Festival: Plus the Revolution 3 Tour with the Cult, Stone Temple Pilots and Bush, Sun., Aug. 19, 3 p.m., redrocksbeerfestival.com.

SOILED DOVE UNDERGROUND

The Rippingtons Featuring Russ Freeman: Sat., Sept. 1, 7 & 10  p.m., $40-$50.
Trace Bundy: Sat., June 2, 8 p.m., $25-$30.

SUMMIT MUSIC HALL

Emo Nite Denver: Sat., June 2, 9 p.m., $10-$20.
Tory Lanez: Mon., June 18, 7 p.m., $25-$103.


