Courtney Barnett, Sabrina Carpenter and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week
|
Courtney Barnett
Mathew Tucciarone for LA Weekly
Courtney Barnett was set to appear at Project Pabst last May, but she had to cancel her gig after getting an offer to appear on Saturday Night Live. Anyone bummed that she didn't make the festival can see her headline at the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, November 8. Sabrina Carpenter is at the Bluebird Theater tonight, Monday, November 7, and Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi brings his band CRX to the Larimer tonight. Napalm Death and the Black Dahlia Murder are at the Summit Music Hall tomorrow. See our full list of picks below.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7
Sabrina Carpenter
$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Electric Citizen
$5-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater
Vektor
$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive
CRX
$15/$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Courtney Barnett
$27.50-$32.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Napalm Death and the Black Dahlia Murder
$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Summit Music Hall
Watsky
$18/$22, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Jantsen and Dirt Monkey
$10/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Timeflies
$30/$35, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Jon Bellion
$20-$30, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre
Crown the Empire
$18-$20, 5:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall
The Ariel Quartet and Orion Weiss
$10-$35, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center
Signal Path
$10-$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder
Upcoming Events
-
Southern Avenue Band
TicketsSat., Nov. 12, 7:00pm
-
Montgomery Gentry
TicketsSat., Nov. 12, 8:00pm
-
Baeza
TicketsThu., Nov. 17, 7:30pm
-
Phil Vassar
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 8:00pm
-
Russell Scott (album release)
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 8:00pm
Finish Ticket
$15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater
Appleseed Cast
$15/$17, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater
Tyrone Wells
$20-$24, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Citizen Zero
$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10
Dan + Shay
$22, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre
The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6
$40-$49, 7: 30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Fort Collins
Joell Ortiz
$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
Jai Wolf
$18-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood
Nonpoint and Escape the Fate
$20-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater
Bill Hearne Trio
$15/$17, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill
Jon McLaughlin
$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground
Jocko Homo and Lost Dog Trio
$15, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
Sur Ellz and Yasi
$8/$10, 8:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge
Natalie Cressman & Mike Bono
$20-$35, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
Related Events
-
Mon., Nov. 7, 8:00pmTickets Sabrina Carpenter
Bluebird Theater, Denver, CO
-
Tue., Nov. 8, 8:00pmTickets Courtney Barnett
Ogden Theatre, Denver, CO
-
Tue., Nov. 8, 6:00pm
Related Locations
1902 Blake St.
Denver, CO 80202
935 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80218
2637 Welton St.
Denver, CO 80205
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
UNC Jazz Thang
TicketsWed., Nov. 9, 7:00pm
-
Pressure Busspipe
TicketsThu., Nov. 10, 8:00pm
-
Breaking the Law (Judas Priest tribute)
TicketsFri., Nov. 11, 8:00pm
-
The Winchester Local & Lindby
TicketsFri., Nov. 18, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!