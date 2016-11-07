Courtney Barnett, Sabrina Carpenter and the Best Concerts in Denver This Week

EXPAND Courtney Barnett Mathew Tucciarone for LA Weekly

Courtney Barnett was set to appear at Project Pabst last May, but she had to cancel her gig after getting an offer to appear on Saturday Night Live. Anyone bummed that she didn't make the festival can see her headline at the Ogden Theatre on Tuesday, November 8. Sabrina Carpenter is at the Bluebird Theater tonight, Monday, November 7, and Strokes guitarist Nick Valensi brings his band CRX to the Larimer tonight. Napalm Death and the Black Dahlia Murder are at the Summit Music Hall tomorrow. See our full list of picks below.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Sabrina Carpenter

$18, 8 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Electric Citizen

$5-$15, 7 p.m., Marquis Theater

Vektor

$12, 9 p.m., hi-dive

CRX

$15/$17, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Courtney Barnett

$27.50-$32.50, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Napalm Death and the Black Dahlia Murder

$22.50-$25, 9 p.m., Summit Music Hall

Watsky

$18/$22, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Jantsen and Dirt Monkey

$10/$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Timeflies

$30/$35, 7 p.m., Bluebird Theater

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Jon Bellion

$20-$30, 7 p.m., Ogden Theatre

Crown the Empire

$18-$20, 5:30 p.m., Summit Music Hall

The Ariel Quartet and Orion Weiss

$10-$35, 7:30 p.m., Newman Center

Signal Path

$10-$15, 9 p.m., Fox Theatre, Boulder

Finish Ticket

$15-$20, 7:30 p.m., Bluebird Theater

Appleseed Cast

$15/$17, 7:30 p.m., Marquis Theater

Tyrone Wells

$20-$24, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Citizen Zero

$10-$12, 8 p.m., Larimer Lounge

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 10

Dan + Shay

$22, 8 p.m., Ogden Theatre

The Manhattan Transfer and Take 6

$40-$49, 7: 30 p.m., Lincoln Center, Fort Collins

Joell Ortiz

$20/$25, 9 p.m., Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

Jai Wolf

$18-$20, 8 p.m., Gothic Theatre, Englewood

Nonpoint and Escape the Fate

$20-$22, 6 p.m., Marquis Theater

Bill Hearne Trio

$15/$17, 7:30 p.m., Swallow Hill

Jon McLaughlin

$15-$18, 8 p.m., Soiled Dove Underground

Jocko Homo and Lost Dog Trio

$15, 9 p.m., Ophelia's Electric Soapbox

Sur Ellz and Yasi

$8/$10, 8:30 p.m., Larimer Lounge

Natalie Cressman & Mike Bono

$20-$35, 8 p.m., Baur's Listening Lounge