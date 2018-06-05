 


That Time Bison Bone Got Locked in a Cult House
Karl Christian Krumpholz

Karl Christian Krumpholz | June 5, 2018 | 7:30am
Courtney Whitehead: “It was our first time touring through Boise, Idaho, on our way to the West Coast. We had booked an Airbnb a few blocks from the venue. Upon arriving at our rooms after the gig, we immediately noticed something wasn’t right. We were all a little tipsy and tired, and one of our members started freaking out, thinking we were staying in some type of cult housing.

“After settling in, we tried to go outside for some fresh air, but quickly realized that we couldn’t get out. We were locked in, it seemed. Turns out we might have been too drunk to figure out the lock. That said, we did figure out that the family was extremely religious — I won’t say which religion. But we made it to Portland the next day just fine.”

Bison Bone plays the Magic Rat in Fort Collins on June 7 and Syntax Physic Opera on June 15.

Editor's Note: The Denver Bootleg is a series chronicling the history of local music venues by longtime Denver cartoonist Karl Christian Krumpholz. Visit Krumpholz's website to see more of his work.

