Seven of Denver's Coziest Venues

September's here, and while there are still plenty of outdoor concerts to check out, it's time to start planning trips to some of the indoor venues Denver has to offer. If you prefer a mellow, low-key environment over a three-day Red Rocks run, check out our picks for some of the coziest spots in the Mile High City, where you’re sure to find great music and make some new friends.
|
Syntax hosted a dance party to celebrate Thanksgiving 2016.
Scott Lentz
Syntax Physic Opera
554 South Broadway
A physic opera is a medicine show, and it's clear that Syntax Physic Opera strives to deliver a tonic for music lovers' souls. The venue is decorated in art, the kitchen serves up food during concerts, and the bartenders are always quick to pour a drink. On any given night, you might find an experimental jazz act, a funk dance party or a songwriter's open mic, making this a popular hangout for the local music scene.
|
Emerald Siam at the Walnut Room, December 2016.
John Koontz
Walnut Room
3131 Walnut Street
Pizza, beer and live music. Enough said.
|
Los Lobos played Ophelia's Electric Soapbox.
Adam Perry
Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
1215 Twentieth Street
Ophelia’s doesn’t limit music to the nighttime. You can dine and listen to live music for brunch, dinner or late at night. This venue boasts a downstairs dance floor, with plenty of room upstairs to grab a seat or stand along the balcony railing, ensuring that everybody gets a good view of the stage.
|
Herb's has it all.
Justin Criado
Herb’s
2057 Larimer Street
Herb's looks like just another LoDo bar from the entrance, but inside, it boasts a stage where bands play everything from jazz to funk. This venue is owned and run by musicians, and there’s hardly a night during the week that doesn't offer live entertainment.
|
The Squire Lounge welcomes an ever-changing crowd on Colfax.
Sarah McGill
Squire Lounge
1800 East Colfax Avenue
The Squire Lounge is a well-loved bar on East Colfax with a storied past. It's home to music open-mic nights, comedy, performances by local musicians and more. Since its remodel in 2013, a shift in the types of crowds that flock to the Squire is noticeable. But it’s still hard to beat the ambience and comfort this particular dive provides.
|
Local 46 is home to both beer and live music.
Sarah McGill
Local 46
4586 Tennyson Street
Deep in the Berkeley neighborhood, you’ll stumble upon Local 46, where your thirst for beer and music will be satisfied. Not only does the bar host open-mic nights every Monday and karaoke on Thursdays, but you'll find live music here throughout the weekend. There’s also a spacious beer garden out back, too — a definite plus.
|
Singer-songwriter YaSi performed at the Bakery in June.
Riley Cowing
The Bakery
2132 Market Street
This DIY venue takes the cake on cozy, despite being surrounded by LoDo's buzzing bar scene. The quality of entertainment showcased at the Bakery is off the charts. Art, comedy, music – you name it, the Bakery's got it. Check out the venue's Facebook page to be in the know about the space's next show.
