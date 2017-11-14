Lynxgiving a Concert for Las Vegas Shooting Victims' Families

The mass shooting that took place at a country music festival in Las Vegas on October 1 was another in a long line of events that shook this country — and the music industry — to its core. A group of CU Denver students, enrolled in the Music Entertainment Industry Studies program and taking a concert and venue promotion class, has chosen to do something to support the victims' families.
Under the guidance of professor Chris Daniels, the students organized a concert, called Lynxgiving, which will take place at Herman’s Hideaway on Thursday, November 16, with the aim of raising money through ticket sales, raffles and merch sales, to help the families of victims. The money will be donated to Zappos for Vegas, a program in which the shoe company matches donations and gives money to the families.
When it comes to the event, “We decided that we wanted to do it around Thanksgiving time, and we wanted to have a cause that we were going to donate to,” says Andrea Pazos, CU Denver student and head of logistics for Lynxgiving. “Originally, it was Food Bank of the Rockies, but then the tragedy in Las Vegas happened. It did impact the music industry so much, so we all decided that was the greater cause for us to donate to. So we got more information on that and ended up letting the bands know what we were doing. It’s blossomed into the concert of giving back and trying to regain hope in the music industry again.”
“It’s a big hole in our hearts, because everybody thinks of music as a safe space, and it’s a place everybody can gather, become one and have a good time,” says Pazos. “Then this whole thing happened, and it put a big hole in that safe space for all of us. So it’s a way for us to feel like we’re giving hope back to the community.”
All of the bands performing are affiliated with CU, whether they are former students or alumni: six-piece jazz-rockers King Friday the 13th, Fort Collins’s Stella Luce, local favorites Vermillion Road, and hard rockers Hydraform.
“We’re doing some raffles,” says Pazos. “Three of the bands — Stella Luce, Vermillion Road and Hydraform — are all donating packages of merch, and everything we get off of that merch through raffle tickets is being put back into the fund. King Friday the 13th is fairly new, so they don’t have any merch yet, but everything they make from the show, any proceeds, they’re donating it back into the fund.”
As of now, Lynxgiving is a one-off event, but Pazos is hopeful that future classes will pick up the baton.
“The class does happen in the spring semester, and they do what’s called CAM Jam," a free open-air event organized by students, says Pazos. “That is more affiliated with the school than what we’re doing. We’re just the organizers and and creators of it. Herman’s Hideaway, the venue — they’re doing everything. Chris Daniels did say that he wants to try to continue this in the future. I do hope that the next classes can.”
Lynxgiving Benefit for Las Vegas, 8 p.m. Thursday, November 16, Herman’s Hideaway, 1578 South Broadway, $10.
