Lynxgiving a Concert for Las Vegas Shooting Victims' Families

The mass shooting that took place at a country music festival in Las Vegas on October 1 was another in a long line of events that shook this country — and the music industry — to its core. A group of CU Denver students, enrolled in the Music Entertainment Industry Studies program and taking a concert and venue promotion class, has chosen to do something to support the victims' families.

Under the guidance of professor Chris Daniels, the students organized a concert, called Lynxgiving, which will take place at Herman’s Hideaway on Thursday, November 16, with the aim of raising money through ticket sales, raffles and merch sales, to help the families of victims. The money will be donated to Zappos for Vegas, a program in which the shoe company matches donations and gives money to the families.

When it comes to the event, “We decided that we wanted to do it around Thanksgiving time, and we wanted to have a cause that we were going to donate to,” says Andrea Pazos, CU Denver student and head of logistics for Lynxgiving. “Originally, it was Food Bank of the Rockies, but then the tragedy in Las Vegas happened. It did impact the music industry so much, so we all decided that was the greater cause for us to donate to. So we got more information on that and ended up letting the bands know what we were doing. It’s blossomed into the concert of giving back and trying to regain hope in the music industry again.”